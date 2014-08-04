Internships: Video, Art/Photo, Editorial, Digital & Special Sections

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Hello, aspiring specialty-publication makers!

Indianapolis Monthly seeks a Special Sections intern for spring and summer sessions. In the spring, the intern will work on the Home magazine, while in the summer, the intern will help with the Shops publication. For each, the primary responsibility is researching, updating, fact-checking, and writing company and store listings. Strong communication skills (both in person and over the phone), attention to detail, and the ability to multitask effectively are essential. For Shops, knowledge of Indianapolis boutiques and retailers is a plus. Interns can also contribute headline and story ideas and attend meetings to learn about the inner workings of a magazine. Prospective interns must be undergraduate or graduate students at a college or university. Internships are unpaid but can be taken for credit.

If interested, please submit your resume and at least two writing samples (no poetry, please) to Andrea Ratcliff, Special Sections Editor.

» Email your special sections internship submission.

EDITORIAL

Attention, aspiring editors and writers!

Come work in the most fun newsroom in the city. We keep you pretty busy—this is no fetch-coffee-and-file-this internship. You’ll be fact-checking, making sure that we’ve gotten our stories right. Writing shorter stories yourself, and contributing to larger packages. Writing for the website—there’s a blog post practically begging to be written every day. Helping us with research for stories. Attending meetings and pitching ideas. Going along on interviews. And other random work that we may not have predicted, but is important.

Our internships are unpaid and must be done while you’re still enrolled in college. Though we do not pay, we understand the value of clips to aspiring writers/editors, and we'll get you as many writing opportunities as possible in the print magazine as well as online.

Interns work 16-20 hours (your choice) per week, anytime during our office hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can determine your availability and then set your hours with me in advance. Internships are available for spring, summer, and fall terms.

For more information or to apply, contact Kelly Kendall at [email protected]

If you find this interesting and believe you would be a good fit, submit your resume and some writing samples to Kelly Kendall, Managing Editor.

Mail submissions to:

40 Monument Circle, Suite 100

Indianapolis, IN 46204

» Email your editorial internship submission.

ART + PHOTO

Attention, aspiring designers!

Indianapolis Monthly has opportunities for spring, summer and fall graphic design internships, as well as a summer photo internship. Please note: For various reasons slots are limited to one design intern per term, plus one photography intern each summer. We do not offer winter design internships.

This internship is an excellent opportunity to see the inner workings of a monthly magazine. You will contribute as a member of the staff by assisting the Design Director, going to photo shoots with our photographer, and designing whatever is needed each day.



Candidates should be detail-oriented, very proactive, and have the ability to multitask correctly and efficiently. Any candidate must possess a strong grasp of Adobe Suite products, especially InDesign and PhotoShop. We support a MacIntosh environment.



If you are interested, please submit a cover letter and work samples via e-mail to Design Director Todd Urban on the following timetable:



Fall: No later than July 31

Spring: No later than November 30

Summer: No later than February 28



This internship is unpaid but can be taken for credit.

» Email your art/photo internship submission.

DIGITAL MEDIA

Hello, aspiring digital doers!

IndianapolisMonthly.com has year-round opportunities for digital media internships, one each semester. This intern's primary responsibilities include reporting, researching, writing, and editing blog posts for the website. Additional duties include documenting events, interviews, and the like by taking smartphone photos and/or capturing video, as well as obtaining images from photographers and sources to build photo galleries. This intern will also attend weekly editorial staff meetings and submit story and headline ideas.

This internship is unpaid but can be taken for credit. The candidate must be an undergraduate or graduate student at a college or university. You will be seen as a team member, with the duties and perks that go along with that, and you will have bylines and work featured often at IndianapolisMonthly.com.

The ideal candidate has a knack for accuracy. He or she knows how to work quickly and efficiently as a self-starter capable of handling a few assignments at once. Possessing a diverse set of interests is a plus, especially if the candidate is interested in fashion/style, sports, politics, music, and/or arts and entertainment in general. A background in Web writing is preferable but not required.

Please note: Materials for Summer 2018 are now being accepted.

If interested, please submit your resume and some writing samples to Joseph Ball, Digital Editor.

» Email your digital media internship submission.