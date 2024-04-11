The Barware Essential Still Life

(1) Hawthorne Strainer

Steelite International’s essential cocktail strainer comes in handy when making citrus-based drinks, such as the Early Riser. $24. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(2) Shaker Kit

This classic stainless steel two-piece set from Barfly Mixology Gear shakes things up in style. $26. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(3) Glencairn Glass

The shape of this whiskey-tasting glass is the gold standard for sipping. The narrow rim is designed to concentrate the spirit’s aroma. West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield

(4) Nick & Nora Glass

Elegant and dainty, this long-stemmed martini glass from Steelite takes its name from the stylish characters in the 1934 book, The Thin Man. $240 for a case of 24. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(5) Martini Glass

Inspired by the 1920s glamour of American jazz bars, this elegant Steelite stemware is a beauty to behold. $139 for a case of 12. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(6) Mixing Glass

Featuring a heavy base and narrow spout, Steelite’s 27-ounce mixer looks deceivingly delicate, but it’s a solid go-to for stirred cocktails. $305 for a case of six. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(7) Twisted Bar Spoon

With a corkscrew shape that allows for smooth, splash-less stirring, this 12-inch utensil from Steelite is the magic wand of the bar cart. $18. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(8) Japanese Jigger

This stainless steel tool from Barfly measures out 1- and 2-ounce pours. $12. Zesco Foodservice Design & Supply, 640 N. Capitol Ave.

(9) Whiskey Decanter

A gorgeous Viski Irish-cut decanter preserves the quality of the spirit. $35. Kahn’s Fine Wines & Spirits, 5341 N. Keystone Ave.