11 Shops We Can’t Wait To Check Out

Shoppers can do their thing again at last, albeit under different circumstances now—face masks, appointment-only visits, no more than this-many people in at a time, no fitting rooms, grab-and-go, and so on. But after months of online-only browsing, we’re excited to fling open the doors of these new and upcoming brick-and-mortar shops.

NEW SHOPS:

BluePeppermint Boutique

It’s been smelling minty fresh at The Yard at Fishers District ever since this on-trend women’s clothing and accessories store moved in. Owner Jessica Landez moved her Fishers shop to The Yard at the beginning of February and carries plenty of styles that won’t break the bank. The shop has been reopened to the public since May 4.

House Seven Design Shoppe

In mid-February, home-remodeling studio House Seven Design opened up its boutique at 49th & Penn. This is truly a showroom, filled with home furnishings made from down-to-earth materials elevated by modern finishes. No word yet on when the Meridian-Kessler home-decor store plans to reopen, so for now curbside pick-up and its online “shoppe” will have to suffice.

Early Kind

Was all this bad news written in the stars for 2020? Maybe so, but it didn’t stop this health and beauty apothecary store from opening at 46th Street and Norwaldo Avenue on March 3. Most New Age stores can seem rather typical; crystals and stones, wind chimes, herbs, colored candle sticks, and spiritual books. Yes, this store has all those witchy-goodies, too, but more, and wrapped in a cute little black package. If you don’t know what to grab, then take out the guesswork and leave with a preselected gift box filled with little treasures.

Artisans

Montana-based and family-owned gift shop Artisans recently expanded to the 400 block of Mass Ave. Its lime-green doors flung open to the public on May 16. Find a handcrafted gift under $50; home decor, leather handbags, jewelry, unusual toys, and posters and prints.

1979 Co.

Irvington is home to the new leather-supply company 1979 Co. Owner Nate Olp opened his doors on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, catty-corner from The Mug. Score a handmade leather crossbody bag, tote, wallet, belt or another accessory in vivid colors and styles. Other local brands included in the space will be Rebel Vintage, LFT Reserve Co., Tribe 79, and Hey Child Stay Wild.

COMING SOON:

Two Chicks District Co.

HGTV’s Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk is opening a home-decor boutique slated for June 20 in Bates-Hendricks. Some items up for grabs may look familiar, having been caught on camera during filming of the hit TV home-reno show. Fans of the show will be able to purchase Starsiak’s signature hammer necklace locally made by Twigs and Twine Jewelry.

Unplug Soy Candles

Owner Jennifer Sturgill and her husband Joe are moving their candle store from Fortville to a larger space in neighboring Fishers, slated to open this July. Unplug sells pure soy–wax candles with eco-friendly features like lead-free cotton wicks and natural fragrance oils. Candle-making workshops are also available offering makers over 20 scents to choose from.



The Bottleworks District

Bottleworks will be completed in different stages, with phase one slated to open in mid-October. Stores at “The Garage” should make it the city’s new hotspot for shopping. There’s Becker Supply Co.—a Fashion Mall pop-up shop for the outdoorsy, adventure-seeking shopper, moving to a permanent spot in the 800 block of Mass Ave. The store will offer clothing and personal-care products, with the mission of planting a tree for every purchase made. Good Neighbor, hailing from Detroit, will offer apparel for men and women from several mindfully sourced US and small-batch manufacturers. In addition to its passion for slow fashion, they donate $1 of every sale to nonprofit organizations. Pumkinfish, a gay-owned gift-and-goodies shop, closed earlier this year on Mass Ave to move up a few blocks to the anticipated entertainment hub. Will Acton opened the boutique to offer artisanal items and upscale gifts inspired by his travels, with eclectic finds for animal lovers, gardeners, pop culture fans, and beyond. Square Cat Vinyl will bring new and used vinyl to the area for the first since Luna Music pulled its Mass Ave location. Established in 2016 in Fountain Square, the store also functions as a small live-music venue with a bar and a stage. The shop’s new digs won’t feature the bar service, but is focused on curating live music at The Garage.

If you know of any other stores that have recently opened or are in the works to open this year, let us know!