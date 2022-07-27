12 Things To Do In Irvington

MUNCH George Katris of Lincoln Square Pancake House fame only opened The Med in May, but the outside deck is regularly packed, even on weekdays. The menu showcasing family recipes is traditional Greek, with a few Italian favorites sprinkled in. Try the avgolemono (a hearty lemon-chicken soup), dolmades (grape leaves house-stuffed with ground beef and rice), or savory Greek fries as a starter. What’s the one thing that the familiar Athenian Greek salad has that the chunky Village Greek salad doesn’t? Lettuce. 5614 E. Washington St., 317-550-2512, themedindy.com

GROOM The Bareknuckles Barbershop has a traditional vibe, what with its straight-razor shaves and cash-only policy. The modern amenities, then—a tip bourbon bar and a pool table—are a pleasant surprise. Senior, first responder, and father-son discounts are offered, as are Uppercut Deluxe pomade and beard oil for purchase. 5603 E. Washington St., 317-760-2280, bareknucklesbarbershop.com

PICK The family-run George Thomas Florist is lush with popular flora, including succulents and exotics like orchids. Alongside the greenery are gifts for gardeners. During “happy hour,” 4:30–5:30 on weekdays and all day Saturday, loose flowers are half off. Local history buffs will be interested to know the solid-oak displays are the original pharmacy cabinets from the erstwhile Rexall at 10th and Arlington. 5609 E. Washington St., 317-353-9161, georgethomasflorist.com

SLURP Don’t assume the fanciful tiki mugs heaped with crushed ice and festooned with flowers at the tropical Strange Bird are for lightweights. The bracing concoctions—the Painkiller will assuredly cure what ails you—necessitate a full stomach. The Pacific Rim–inspired fare is up to the job. Consider the coconut-crusted tenderloin with passion fruit. 128 S. Audubon Rd., 317-207-2127

AMASS A lair for old-school-collectibles buffs, Collector’s Paradise has been at this location for 27 years. Geek out over the Lionel and Action die-cast vehicles, Funko Pops, Marvel action figures, trading cards, and comic books, including back issues. New stock arrives weekly. 5618 E. Washington St., 317-357-2291

ADORN Calling stylish ladies who want cool clothes—but also realize they aren’t 19 anymore. It’s a fine line, but those elusive pieces can be found at Josephine’s, whether you wear petite, plus, or a size in between. Eye-catching accessories are here, too, including colorful purses and boho-chic jewelry. 5620 E. Washington St., 317-775-0157, josephinesinirvington.com

COMMISSION In the town’s oldest commercial building, leatherworker Nate Olp presides over 1979 Co., less a store than a studio. Olp prides himself on crafting custom wallets, crossbody bags, belts, and more, one at a time with handmixed dyes. Yoga mat straps run around $40, a roomy tote maybe $320. Exact pricing depends on material and design. 201 S. Audubon Rd., instagram.com/1979_co

BROWSE Neighborhood fixture Black Sheep Gifts is a superb spot for making fun discoveries. Fridge magnets paying homage to Indy neighborhoods, funky socks, retro candy, and Stonewall Kitchen cocktail mixers are among the ever-changing possibilities. 5626 E. Washington St., 317-602-5442, blacksheepgiftshop.com

ABSORB Aside from the free Wi-Fi, the Irvington branch of the Indianapolis Public Library hosts programs open to all Indianapolis residents. Join a book discussion of On the Road by Jack Kerouac on Monday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. or a nature journaling workshop on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. 5625 E. Washington St., 317-275-4450, indypl.org/locations/irvington

EXPRESS With five artists each with their own style at Great Day Tattoo, you can find the right one for your vision. Parking is easy to nab in front; walk-ins are taken if at all possible. Read: If an impulse to get inked up strikes, you’re golden. 204 S. Audubon Rd., 317-974-9917, greatdaytattoo.com



SUPPORT Just opened in June, this new location of Redefined Hope is exclusively a nonprofit boutique selling new and gently used clothing and accessories. All donations are carefully curated to assure the shop’s selection is great quality and on trend. All proceeds go back to Hope Center Indy to support survivors of human trafficking. 5612 E. Washington St., 317-762-5654, redefinedhope.com

PROMENADE Strolling or biking is a breeze on the flat, paved Pennsy Trail running along the historic Old National Road and Pennsylvania Railroad. Using those tracks, Abe Lincoln’s funeral train made its way to Illinois. Entrance on East Hibben Avenue off of South Audubon Road