16 Sweet Valentine’s Day Gifts

Before you have dinner and exchange gifts and sweet nothings, start the evening by raising a glass of a ready-to-drink bourbon cocktail to ignite the night. The national award–winning bartender and restaurateur behind The Ball & Biscuit and Baby’s, Kendall Lockwood, recently released her new line of elixirs perfectly balanced and bottled up, so all you have to do is pour over ice and enjoy. Adult Spring Break cocktails. $36. Big Red Liquors, various locations, asbcocktails.com

In the midst of this arctic, if not-so-snowy, winter, many guys are sporting nature’s face warmer—the beard. But that organic ski mask needs to be taken care of the right way. Enter this personal, yet practical beard grooming kit. He’ll get a moisturizing wash, conditioning oil, and sculpting balm. It comes in your choice of three scents, all amazing: cedarwood and lavender, sandalwood and vanilla, and leather and spice. Dosa Beard Maintenance Kit. $47. Tuggle’s Gifts and Goods, 1016 Virginia Ave., tugglesgiftsandgoods.com

Surprise him with a sky-high-quality tuxedo, and he’ll win every black-tie function for years to come. Iconic Indianapolis menswear purveyor J. Benzal has just the one. This tuxedo comes with complimentary alterations for an insanely perfect fit, so no worries if you’re not sure of his exact sizing. And hey, why not go classy on February 14? J. Benzal Classic Tuxedo. $895. J. Benzal, various locations, jbenzal.com

Whether she’s a fan of Disney or haute accessories, that glam giftee will fall hard for this lipstick case styled on Minnie Mouse’s iconic bow. Hand-painted and embellished with 300 diamond-cut Swarovski crystals, the 18K gold–plated case mixes whimsy and opulence. It comes with a tube of House of Sillage’s Diamond Powder Satin Finish Lipstick in “Magical,” a happy shade of red. Disney x House of Sillage Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set. $295. Saks Fifth Avenue, The Fashion Mall, saksfifthavenue.com

If your best girl is a Pekingese (or a Pomeranian, poodle, papillon, or pug), look no further than this fabulous knit frock designed by Christian Cowan. Does a dog, even one who’s a little bit extra, really need a $95 feathered romper? For the love of all things holy, yes. Maxbone Christian Cowan Fluffy Dog Sweater. $95. Nordstrom, The Fashion Mall, nordstrom.com

Has your honey’s wallet seen better days? Here’s his upgrade. This sleek, soft leather billfold boasts eight card slots and two currency pockets. Most notably, it has an ID Shield, which prevents the data coded on his cards from being electronically stolen. Tumi Delta Global Billfold. $100. Nordstrom, The Fashion Mall, nordstrom.com

Two fuzzy (humanely kept) creatures collaborated to craft a cap that will keep your Valentine almost as warm as your love does. Made of 50 percent wool and 50 percent alpaca fleece, this hat is even bicoastal—the sheep are from California; the alpaca are New Yorkers. Cali casual and NY cool meet on your hot Hoosier’s noggin. Alta beanie. $68. Good Neighbor, Bottleworks District, 850 Massachusetts Ave., shopgoodneighbor.com

Gift the love of your life—your kiddo—this ‘bouquet.’ Plush waffle, boba tea, and dumplings presented just like a collection of Valentine’s flowers! We’re obsessed with all things Smoko, but this? It’s really won our hearts. Smoko Flower Bouquet Plushie. $50. Urban Outfitters, The Fashion Mall, urbanoutfitters.com

Sexy sleepwear that’s comfy enough to actually sleep in? Yes, please. She’ll wear these satin bottoms festooned with peonies all the time. They have a matching robe, but honestly, we think these are cute and romantic enough a gift to stand alone. Sensual Sleep Short. $40. Soma, The Fashion Mall, soma.com

The writing’s on the wall: The young artist in your life is going to love these rainbow crayons made by Noblesville resident Nicole Lewis. Grab some construction paper and put those conversation hearts to the test. Talk about a colorful way to say, “I love you.” Conversation Heart Rainbow Crayons. $20. Art 2 the Extreme, etsy.com/shop/art2theextreme

Heat up date night at home with a tabletop firepit from Cream & Concrete. For $13 more, spring for a Date Night Gift Set, which includes s’mores for two and a minimal letterpress love card. This is one surefire way to kindle the love flame. $65. creamandconcrete.com

If you used to doodle and write your school crush’s name in the margins of your spiral-bound notebooks during class, then these slippers are meant for your nostalgic heart. Make it a very Vera Valentine’s Day with these extra fluffy sherpa-lined slippers covered with scribbled-in hearts. The silicone dots on the bottom of the padded insole will ensure the only falling you do is in love. Cozy Life Slippers. $25. Vera Bradley, The Fashion Mall, verabradley.com

Matching your partner is one way to tell the world you’re a pair. Snag yourself and your honey a T-shirt from United State of Indiana. The classic Sailor Jerry–style tattoo design is the next best thing to inking your lovebird’s name on your arm. Indiana Is For Lovebirds Tattoo Tee. $25. unitedstateofindiana.com

Cultivating a new relationship takes a lot of work. Taking care of this “Sweetheart Hoya” will require a little less effort. The darling plant with heart-shaped leaves is a slow grower, which eventually vines out. A plant is a good gift to any budding romance and has a much longer shelf life than a bouquet of flowers. Hoya kerrii. $13. Snakeroot Botanicals, 1052 Virginia Ave., snakerootbotanicals.com

You wouldn’t gift someone flowers without a nice vase, would you? So you shouldn’t gift the greenery-lover in your life a new addition without a planter. For an inexpensive-yet-quick upgrade to the plant’s home, pick up a metal can that says, “Plant one on me.” The recipient just might take it literally. Punny Can. $6. Forest Flower Indy, 3205 W. 71st St., shop.theforestflower.com

For a foolproof gift that requires minimal thinking, get them an artfully arranged gift box. The “Be Mine” box includes an 11.5-ounce citrus-blend scented candled from Unplug Soy Candles, pink matches, candy heart stir sticks, and a handwritten note. $63. Something Splendid. somethingspelendid.com