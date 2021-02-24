These Dog-Friendly Cabins In Ohio Will Help You Unplug… For A Few Days

Ironically, the first generation addicted to smartphones is now revolutionizing the “unplugged” culture. Untethering themselves from their Wi-Fi and social-media highlight reels, Millennials have managed to make it cool to disconnect. Getaway Beaver Creek ($99 to $299 per night), with its fetching black cabins nestled in the woods, offers an idyllic digital-reset location.

Getaway “outposts” are scattered across the United States with new two-person and four-person cabins—none with Wi-Fi or a TV, and all dog-friendly. The closest one to Indianapolis is Beaver Creek in eastern Ohio (aka, Escape From Pittsburgh/Cleveland on its booking website). You’re close to arriving when you reach a windy country road, which spits you out onto an even windier gravel lane leading back to a plot of land circled by Little Beaver Creek. It’s similar to a conventional campground, except this situation doesn’t involve pitching a tent. Instead, this one is home to 36 neighboring tiny cabins scattered between the trees.

Everything about Getaway is designed to give guests the experience of camping, without any of the discomforts. A queen bed (fluffy duvet!), a stocked kitchenette (pour-over coffee!), a shower (hot water!), and a toilet (flushing!), not to mention electricity and running water, erase all notions that you’re roughing it. The large picture window framing the bed and the calming view of a winding river and towering trees remind you that you are in nature. A cellphone lockbox and small in-cabin library encourage you to check out from your day-to-day and unwind with a book or a board game. Walk the onsite nature trail or hunker down and journal. With spotty cell reception, do you really have a choice?

Amenities include s’mores provisions, a personal firepit with a grilling grate, outdoor chairs, and easy starter logs that city dwellers can handle. You’ll want to put it all on Instagram—just wait until you get home.