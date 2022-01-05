A Condo’s Marquee Location In Chatham Arch

FEW addresses can toe the line perfectly between history and luxury, but as soon as you approach these gorgeous arched double doors, you’ll see how masterfully it was accomplished inside a repurposed building a block off Mass Ave. Talk about making an entrance.

After the Phoenix Theatre relocated to a new building a few years ago, this one changed hands and was converted into three luxury condos. Its history dates to 1907, when it was built as a church. Over the years, the sprawling brick building has housed many congregations and organizations. Now it exists as one of the most unique homes downtown has to offer.

Unit C is currently on the market, with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and nearly 3,300 square feet of living space. Though renovated from top to bottom, the space retained (or re-created) plenty of character and is chockful of features that ooze industrial cool. Exposed elements are featured throughout—from brick to steel beams to ductwork—but their rugged texture is balanced by natural light pouring in through the gorgeous arched windows.

The main bedroom suite receives top billing, encompassing an entire floor and a rooftop patio. A bank of arched windows wraps around the top floor, creating the perfect sunny spot to pull up a chair and daydream a little while. The biggest showstopper is a “wine and dine” room downstairs in a glass-enclosed alcove, setting the stage for electric entertaining.

Even the location is dramatic, a block from the best of downtown in Bottleworks and Mass Ave. But don’t worry, parking isn’t an issue, thanks to a new garage with a lift that fits two cars. A home with this much pizzazz doesn’t come along every day—and this one has 115 years’ worth.

ADDRESS

749 N. Park Ave., Unit C

PRICE

$1,900,000

AGENTS

Rob and Joyce Campbell, RE/MAX Advanced Realty, 317-695-1315