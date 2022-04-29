A Primrose Path To Mother’s Day

MOTHER’S DAY is just around the corner, but don’t fret if you still need a gift for your maternal figure. We have the perfect lineup of ideas if she loves flowers (and what mom doesn’t?). Whether you’re able to spend quality time together or want to gift an out-of-town mama a little flower power, check out these floral and greenery events and opportunities happening throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

Newfields Mother’s Day Weekend

Nothing says bonding with Mom more than a stroll in a garden. Invite her on a walk through the beautifully blooming Newfields grounds and gardens. The Mother’s Day celebration will be going on all weekend long with Spring Blooms, a floral photo booth inside Lilly House, a paper flower–making class with Stephen Brooks from Indiana Paper Company, and, lastly, the Mother’s Day Market where you can find all the cutest gifts. All events going on inside and outside the IMA will be included in general admission tickets. 4000 N. Michigan Rd., 317-923-1331, discovernewfields.org

Grounded Plant and Floral Co. Mom’s Photo Shoot

Has your mom been pestering you to get family photos taken? Here’s the chance to make her wish come true at Grounded Plant and Floral Co.’s Mother’s Day photo shoot. Photographer Amanda Reynolds is shooting from 1–5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Registration is required; tickets run $125. You’ll get a 15-minute shoot featuring lush plants from around the store and five edited photos for you and your mother to keep. Don’t be late—you’ll want to be photo ready! 1503 E. Michigan St., 317-426-5528, groundedplantandfloral.com

Painting With A Twist: Mother’s Day Edition

For a mom, few things are more relaxing than a glass of wine. At Painting With A Twist, you can treat her to vino and the gift of your time as you both paint gerbera daisies on Friday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. If daisies don’t appeal, try the Flower Dance painting on May 7 or Fresh Picked Flowers on May 8. Another option: painting flowers on your own wine glasses on May 7 at 4 p.m. 8804 N. Michigan Rd., 317-228-4399, paintingwithatwist.com

Indy Urban Acres Plant Sale

Has your mom been looking to freshen up her garden? Now’s the perfect opportunity to take her plant shopping and support your community at the same time. Indy Urban Acres is hosting a plant sale in Tarkington Park on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Find fruit and vegetable plants and, of course, flowers. Proceeds go toward food justness and education on the Indianapolis food system. 45 W. 40th St., 317-646-2300, iuaplantsale.com

Posh Petals

Ran out of time but want to bring (or send) the classic gift to your classy mom? Turn to this boutique florist in Broad Ripple pronto, especially if you’d like help selecting the prettiest bouquet possible for the amount you want to spend. “Our Designer’s Choice Mother’s Day flower arrangements make it easy. Tell us colors, flowers you definitely want, or definitely don’t want, and your price limit, and we create something gorgeous,” says Meredith Fleming, co-owner of the Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development–certified shop. While the floral supply chain is jammed like all the rest, Fleming and co-owner Erika White work hard to offer lots of choices, even of containers and ribbons. “We love customizing. That’s the fun of this business,” says Fleming. And if you really want to spoil Mom, consider their in-home floral design service or a weekly floral delivery subscription. 1134 E. 54th St., 317-923-6000, poshpetals.com