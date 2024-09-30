Body + Soul: Run Wild

PHOTO COURTESY ATHLETIC ANNEX

SOMEONE dashing through the woods may get quizzical looks. Why not just hike in the woods or run on nice, flat roads? Yet trail running brings unique benefits to mind and body, building endurance, strengthening joints, and burning more calories than the typical run. It’s estimated that running one mile of trail as an aerobic exercise is the equivalent of running 1.5 miles on asphalt. It’s more challenging, but enthusiasts agree that’s the point. Taking to the forest paths is far more stimulating and less monotonous than jogging on asphalt. Especially as fall settles in, the beauty of the trees and the quiet soothes the soul.

As more Hoosiers choose the roots, sticks, and pebbles of “trail work” over pounding the pavement, trail running, once the stepchild of the mainstream running community, is hitting its stride in Indiana. Tom Fifer, board member of the Indiana Trail Running Association, notes that membership has grown over the past few years to include those who enjoy socializing with friends on an occasional joint jog, as well as serious athletes training for 100-kilometer ultramarathons. Fifer’s go-to trail is at Eagle Creek Park, on the west side of the reservoir at Galyan’s Bear.

Standard running shoes are fine to try out the practice, but it’ll pay to invest in trail shoes. They provide extra weather protection and grip and have thicker toe caps, explains Luke Tormoehlen, avid trail runner and manager of the Athletic Annex in Fishers. “Trail running forces you to be more reactive. It’s a lot more play,” notes Tormoehlen, who can be spotted on the trails at Holliday Park or Fort Harrison State Park. “I run trails as a stress releaser,” shares Fifer. “Try it! Get out there and live.”