Photo courtesy Dougherty Orchards

FIND YOUR OWN Great Pumpkin at Dougherty Orchards in Cambridge City, family-run since 1883. Besides gourds galore, you can take home treats even Linus didn’t imagine: any of 33 types of apples, as well as pears, honey, and apple cider doughnuts. Consider a stop in their winery for a glass of apple vino.