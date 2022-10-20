Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever

Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com

Sip. Cardamom brews and Spanish lattes get high marks at MOTW Coffee & Pastries. MOTW, aka Muslims of the World, started on Instagram, extending into a nonprofit and two coffee shops (the first is in the International Marketplace). Good luck leaving without a pistachio phyllo pastry or a honeycomb bun. 8325 E. 116th St., Ste. 215, 317-588-9031

Indulge. No neighborhood exploration is complete without a sugar rush. Crumbl Cookies tempts with warm chocolate chip and a handful of specialty flavors that change every Monday. We’re talking the likes of strawberry shortcake, cinnamon frybread, and Oreo mallow sandwich. We feel obliged to point out that the calories on the site are for a serving size: one-quarter of a cookie. Sheer lunacy. But let’s not dwell on numbers. 8395 E. 116th St., 317-284-9311, crumblcookies.com

Upgrade. If you’re looking to liven up your space with a few new accent pieces, Shine Design Interiors is a stop worth making. It offers a unique selection of decor and accessories made of natural materials. White terra cotta tea light holders, cast-iron and brass bowls, and stone serving dishes are standouts for yourself or for hostess gifts. 8594 E. 116th St., 317-572-5546, shinedesignhome.com

Brunch. Yes, it’s a sports bar—they have 46 TVs and are known for smothered fries, a selection of 20 draft beers, and onion rings the size of pool floats, after all—but Parks Place Pub has another side. It’s expanded and refreshed its patio, brought in live music, and is serving brunch. Try the Mudsock Breakfast and the house Bloody Mary: Bacon is involved. 8594 E. 116th St., Ste. 70, 317-284-1159, parksplacepub.com

Exert. Coincidence that Burn Boot Camp is a three-minute walk from the cookies? We think not. If you get bored with workout routines fast, then step lively. The “camp” sessions are designed to never be the same, yet will always include strength and high-intensity interval training. And at 45 minutes long, they feel manageable. 8607 E. 116th St., 317-537-2930

Browse. The strong suit of North Star Vitamins and Herbs is the savvy staff who take their time guiding newcomers through their selections. Even if you’re not running low on your B12, it’s fun to poke around. Recently, we found local honey, a colorful salt lamp, and bracing tea tree oil soap. 8619 E. 116th St., 317-841-7345, northstar4health.com

Grow. The second location of Fountain Square’s Snakeroot Botanicals is right here in Fishers, in a homey bungalow. The gardening destination feels like a greenhouse when you step in, but go farther back and it vibes apothecary. Find outdoor plants and tools, as well as houseplants galore, including the freaky-looking Burro’s Tail. Air plants and the misters to go with (contrary to popular belief, they aren’t zero-maintenance, a staffer shared) are hot sellers. 8597 E. 116th St., 317-522-6339, snakerootbotanicals.com

Get some air. The downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail is open. Take a breather in the swings at the old train station, or chill on the Monumental Stairs, complete with charging stations. A good selfie spot is at the Blazing the Trail mural by Indiana artist Becky Hochhalter, a tribute to fallen Fishers K9 officer Harlej. 2 Nickel Plate Trail, nickelplatetrail.com

Break out. You may have heard of escape rooms, where a small team has to find clues and solve puzzles before time’s up. The immersive historical trappings of the missions at The Escape Room make it extra-engaging. You’re beating back the Redcoats in a Revolutionary War battle, getting into a lifeboat on the listing Titanic, or breaking out of a WWII POW camp. After your bolt for freedom, sip Indiana wine in the lounge. 8890 E. 116th St., 317-986-6542, escaperoomusa.com