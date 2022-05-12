East 16th Street Is Looking Hot

Feast The family-owned Isuka Hibachi Express & Sushi brings Asian eats into the neighborhood mix. The chalkboard menu hung next to a bold greenery wall displays the variety of options, from tofu-veggie hibachi to the Colts roll. That would be a California roll dressed up with cream cheese, eel sauce, and tempura crunch. 32 E. 16th St., 317-602-6716, isukaindy.com

Explore The neighborhood spot for First Fridays and a haven for working artists, the Harrison Center was founded to be a space for creative placemaking in the near north side. Stop in to see exhibitions of work by local artists, and check out the porch on the rooftop opening later this year. 1505 N. Delaware St., 317-396-3886, harrisoncenter.org

Imbibe Since the ’80s, Greg’s (Our Place) has grown to occupy a corner of East 16th and Alabama streets. The cash-only gay club boasts three bars, so getting a cocktail in between the Sirens of Sixteenth Street’s drag numbers is a breeze. After Sunday brunch, play a few rounds of pool and darts and raise a glass to the return of patio season on the back-alley deck. 231 E. 16th St., 317-638-8138, gregsourplace.com

Indulge Trot your sweet tooth over to aviation-themed Liftoff Creamery for a milkshake or ice cream cone. Among the 120 flavors in rotation are Bomber Run (vanilla with peanut butter cups and fudge) and Amelia Earhart (strawberry with diced fruit). Get your last licks at a table that looks to be crafted from a plane wing. 111 E. 16th St., Ste. 105, 317-426-2641, liftoffcreamery.com

Study Since Foundry Provisions’s opening in 2013, the burnt-orange cafe has championed local flavor to accompany their robust beverages. Savory breakfast sandwiches star Smoking Goose bacon between brioche buns from Amelia’s; parfaits are topped with 4 Birds Bakery granola. The $3 drip is Conduit Blend from Tinker Coffee, making it the best cheap cuppa around. Nearby Herron High students know this, so mind school-day hours if you prefer an older crowd. 236 E. 16th St., 317-543-7357, foundryprovisions.com

Wine and Dine Last May, near-northside residents and Indy foodies at large were pleased to hear that beloved Tinker Street was rising from the pandemic’s ashes. The tiny dining room could be called the fountainhead to the 16th Street renaissance. Executive chef Tyler Shortt prepares seasonal dishes like coconut and carrot curry to complement the expansive wine list. 402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000, tinkerstreetrestaurant.com

Coif and Connect Walk out with a sharp haircut and a renewed sense of community at Amarsi. Salon services are provided in an atelier setting that also doubles as a neighborhood hangout. Don’t need a trim? Browse the work of local artists on display, or shop their curated collection of clothing and home goods. 401 E. 16th St., 317-384-1242

Play The area is full of parks, but it’s hard to pass the 17-acre Frank and Judy O’Bannon Soccer Park nestled up along 16th Street and the Monon Trail. It’s home to multiple fields, which can be rented by youth and adult soccer programs. Find plenty of green space for a picnic in front of a 1926 B&O Railroad caboose and views of the city skyline. 950 E. 16th St., 317-327-7275, funfinder.indy.gov

Nosh Each location in the Gallery Pastry family has its own feel; this newest one is all about comfortable luxury. The Mediterranean-inspired brunch-and-bubbles menu at Gallery on 16th may whisk you away to Nice, but the signature pastries will remind you there’s no place like home. 319 E. 16th St., Ste. 101, 317-820-5526, 16th.gallerypastry.com

Celebrate Do you have a big day on the horizon? Tinker House Events is a favored venue for private gatherings, with a rustic-chic interior and a full bar that stocks favorites such as The Earl, 8th Day Distillery’s canned gin and Earl Grey tea elixir. 1101 E. 16th St., 317-607-2521, tinkerhouseevents.com

Fiesta Festiva has been changing the way Indy perceives Mexican cuisine since 2016. When George Munoz took over ownership, he tweaked the menu to be more authentic and less white-tablecloth. The restaurant was made affable by allowing children and by bringing what he knew—tacos—to the mix. The constantly rotating dinner and cocktail features are worthy of regular visits. 1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444, festivaindy.com

Caffeinate Artful buzzy beverages served with bartender-inspired flair are found at Provider, a coffee shop with ’70s-esque decor and abundant natural light. Grab a flaky croissant to munch on, and watch as the barista spritzes lemon around the rim of your pistachio latte brewed with rosewater. 1101 E. 16th St., 317-207-2127, providerindy.square.site