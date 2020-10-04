All That Jazz: 1940s Fashion In Indy

This year, Indianapolis celebrates its 200th anniversary. Throughout 2020, we’re reminiscing with a series of photo essays featuring fashion inspired by specific decades. These cats recall the 1940s along Indiana Avenue.

Photos by Julian Jones

Styled by Laura Walters, Style Riot

The Building

The Madam Walker Legacy Center, which continues to undergo an impressive renovation, once hosted the likes of jazz legends Wes Montgomery and Freddie Hubbard. It was—and will be again—the place to see a show on Indiana Avenue.