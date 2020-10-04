All That Jazz: 1940s Fashion In Indy

This year, Indianapolis celebrates its 200th anniversary. Throughout 2020, we’re reminiscing with a series of photo essays featuring fashion inspired by specific decades. These cats recall the 1940s along Indiana Avenue.
Tuxedo jacket, $489, J Benzal. White button-down shirt, $109, J Benzal. Black slacks, $209, J Benzal. Colors by Peter coral tie, $8, Toggery Resale Boutique.
Alice + Olivia zebra blouse, $32, Toggery Resale Boutique. Alice + Olivia striped blouse, $38, Toggery Resale Boutique. Ann Taylor tuxedo cropped pant, $14, Toggery Resale Boutique. Vintage tapestry coat, $98, Rebel Vintage, 1051 E. 54th St., 317-602-2388. Vintage leopard hat, $25, Rebel Vintage.
INC spring navy dress, $120, Macy’s. Le Superbe patterned collar top, $345, 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234. Vintage sequin coat, $198, Toggery Resale Boutique. Kate Spade peep-toe shoe, $68, Toggery Resale Boutique. A New Day “Diamond Shift” sheer tights, $10, Target, multiple locations. Brown plaid sport coat, $489, J Benzal. Portuguese printed button-down shirt, $162, James Dant, 5624 E. Washington St., 317-974-9715. Stacy Adams “Ellery” cap-toe Oxford shoe, $73, Macy’s.
Tahari dress, $188, Macy’s, Castleton Square Mall, 317-579-4500. August Hat Company hat, $54, Macy’s. Free People “Midnight” kimono jacket, $128, Macy’s.
Yanni’s fur coat, $198, Toggery Resale Boutique, 1810 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-5661. Laundry by Shelli Segal shimmer dress, $109, Macy’s. Green three-piece suit, $975, J Benzal, 22 E. Washington St., 317-222-1216. Paisley-print button-down shirt, $109, J Benzal. Brown bow tie, $45, J Benzal.
Blue two-piece suit, $895, J Benzal. White button-down shirt, $109, J Benzal. Brown Italian-leather dress shoes, $299, J Benzal. Orange tie, $75, J Benzal.
The Building
The Madam Walker Legacy Center, which continues to undergo an impressive renovation, once hosted the likes of jazz legends Wes Montgomery and Freddie Hubbard. It was—and will be again—the place to see a show on Indiana Avenue.