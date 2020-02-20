Body Wise: Christina Ann Salon Boutique

Christina Lockett’s name might be too good to be true for a wigmaker, but her skills are for real. The Carmel-based stylist is now doing big-hair business in custom wigs, taking clients from platinum-blond layers to brunette with bangs faster than static ruins a blowout.

With wigs trending (among starlets and KarJenners, for starters), a custom version is now a hot investment. Lockett makes glueless pieces from scratch using high-quality “virgin hair” that has never been treated with chemicals or dyes, and is high-density with part lines that look natural. Every detail, from the cut to the color, is then done by Lockett’s hand. In the first consultation, she measures the client’s head, paying special attention to the occipital bone. These metrics are the key to her wigs staying in place—with the help of built-in elastic and combs rather than harsh medical-grade adhesives that other brands require. “I’ve done my own tests on roller-coasters and riding on the back of motorcycles,” Lockett states confidently, “and these wigs are not going anywhere.”

One of the first wigs Lockett made was for a friend who was battling cancer. She kept wearing the wig after chemo-therapy, even when her hair grew back. When people would ask to buy or borrow it, Lockett knew she was on to something, so she became certified in a method of making wigs on a sewing machine, too. She likes the idea of solving problems with her trade. “There are a lot of people who have fine and thinning hair. Extensions cannot fix a lot of thin areas on the head because they will show,” she says.

Lockett launched her own salon once the requests for wigs started outweighing other services. The natural look of Lockett’s wigs attracted her high-profile list of clients, including TV stars and professional dancers. The majority of her clients come to switch up their everyday hairdo, then they get hooked. “After they get the first wig, I typically get orders immediately for the second one,” Lockett says. “Lots of requests for long lengths with waves.” In addition to full wigs, she also crafts crown enhancers, custom clip-ins, and half-fulls for clients who want more volume. Each wig comes with a complimentary stand, and the salon has a maintenance program so clients can drop off pieces for a shampoo and style. There’s a two-month wait list, so start thinking about your Rev look now.

Christina Ann Salon Boutique

600 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, 317-560-6026

Cost: $550 and up

Lookbook: @chrissystyle