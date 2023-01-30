Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Dexter Clardy Is Bringing Nerdy Back

The Huckleberry Funk lead vocalist is fashion-conscious on and off stage.
Dexter Clardy lounging on stool

Vocalist Dexter ClardyPhoto by Tony Valainis

What’s your aesthetic?
Making nerdy sexy.

You have a suave confidence about you. Whose style do you admire?
I draw style inspiration from artists Lucky Daye and Miguel. But every few months I go shopping to switch things up. I have to keep the people guessing.

Do your street clothes differ from your stage attire?
I have to make a conscious effort not to dress like I do on stage. With a great outfit on, my attitude and vibe are that much better.

What’s the first album you ever owned?
The first CD I bought with my own money was 8701 by Usher. 

For more personal style from fashionable Hoosiers, click here.  
Tags , , , , ,
Latest

1. The Feed: Doc B’s Restaurant, Cardinal Spirits, and More

Julia Spalding

2. Dexter Clardy Is Bringing Nerdy Back

Katie Marple

3. Dining: Valentine’s Day Love Connections

Emily Wray
logo

X
X