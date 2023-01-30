Dexter Clardy Is Bringing Nerdy Back

What’s your aesthetic?

Making nerdy sexy.

You have a suave confidence about you. Whose style do you admire?

I draw style inspiration from artists Lucky Daye and Miguel. But every few months I go shopping to switch things up. I have to keep the people guessing.

Do your street clothes differ from your stage attire?

I have to make a conscious effort not to dress like I do on stage. With a great outfit on, my attitude and vibe are that much better.

What’s the first album you ever owned?

The first CD I bought with my own money was 8701 by Usher.

For more personal style from fashionable Hoosiers, click here.