Dexter Clardy Is Bringing Nerdy Back
The Huckleberry Funk lead vocalist is fashion-conscious on and off stage.
What’s your aesthetic?
Making nerdy sexy.
You have a suave confidence about you. Whose style do you admire?
I draw style inspiration from artists Lucky Daye and Miguel. But every few months I go shopping to switch things up. I have to keep the people guessing.
Do your street clothes differ from your stage attire?
I have to make a conscious effort not to dress like I do on stage. With a great outfit on, my attitude and vibe are that much better.
What’s the first album you ever owned?
The first CD I bought with my own money was 8701 by Usher.