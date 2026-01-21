Do you have a fashion mantra?

Fashion is your personality on full display. Show people who you are; don’t fall in line.

How does being a designer impact your closet? Are there similarities between the design process and your outfit process?

Being a designer definitely impacts my closet. Unfortunately, I’m one of those people who buys a new outfit whenever I have an occasion or an event to attend in the city. The way my brain is wired is that I have to dress according to each event’s aesthetic. When I design, there is usually a focal point that I start with, and the same applies to my approach to fashion. I usually always have items saved in my cart or on a list somewhere. Once I determine the focal point of the outfit, I then craft everything else around it. I think this might be a Virgo trait.

What stores in Indy are you loyal to?

Honestly, I do most of my shopping online. I’m patiently waiting for Indy to get some of my favorite spots, like Zara or Uniqlo.

What’s your favorite time of year to dress for and why?

Fall, hands down. Nothing compares to layering a cute sweater or a hoodie moment. I love feeling comfortable in my clothes, so oversized sweaters and hoodies bring me a great deal of joy.

Are you a trend-follower, trend-setter, or trend-ignorer?

In my humble voice, trend setter.

How do you use clothes to express yourself?

I have always felt like your style is someone’s first impression of you. Before you even open your mouth when you meet someone, the first thing they see is your outfit. So why not always serve a look? I feel like someone can always get a vibe for who I am and what my interests are by my fashion choices. For example, one thing you’ll likely find about me is that I’ll be wearing an anime graphic tee at some point. However, I don’t just put it on. I actually style it. Some anime fans don’t do that!

Does your style evolve while working in a creative space?

My style has definitely evolved depending on the creative space I’m in at the time of my life. I feel like this is a natural step for any creative. You want your look to reflect the chapter of life you’re in.