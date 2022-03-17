Fashion Maven Michael Weston Stays Runway Ready

What a statement outfit! Where did you wear this?

To the Indiana Fashion Foundation’s honors gala. It’s Stylenspire by local designer Yemi Sanni.

Most frequently worn item in your closet?

I have this denim-washed Levi’s jacket. Put it on and suddenly you’re the coolest guy in the room. It’s so versatile.

What do you wish Indy had more of?

Boutique hotels.

You’re a big supporter of local businesses. Who are your go-to retailers and designers?

When I shopped more in person, I did a lot of thrifting in the Broad Ripple area, like at The Toggery. I love getting pieces I’m unlikely to find elsewhere, which is why I like working with designers. I wear Stylenspire and also Tokyo Twiggy by Jenn Felts. They both have colorful palettes and utilize textile design. I love Yemi’s Afro-centric perspective in her work, and I love Jenn’s Asian-inspired designs that are translated to urban streetwear.

You run your own identity strategy service called Supernormal. What exactly does an identity strategist do?

Simply put, I aid individuals in using their identity to build their business. If you lead with identity, everything else will follow.

Best advice you’ve ever given a client?

I always tell clients that everything they need to be is inside them. Sometimes people look to outside sources and compare themselves to others, but when you tap into your “supernormal,” you can maximize your skills, insights, and experience.

“Supernormal” is the word I’d use to describe your schedule. You balance many hats, not only as an entrepreneur, but also as president of the Indiana Fashion Foundation and even more recently as costume coordinator for a new Netflix show. First, how’d you get the costume gig for Passing?

I’m friends with [costume designer] Marci Rodgers, have worked with her on some smaller projects. We were out for tacos and she said, “I want you to come work on this movie with me.” And I told her, “Sure.” It was history from that point.

What was it like?

It was a lot. I was working 16-hour days, but it was a joy because it was on a project so meaningful, and it made those 16-hour days fly by.

Let’s loop back closer to home. Tell me more about the Indiana Fashion Foundation.

It exists to bridge the gap between fashion-focused initiatives and economic power. We start with youth and go all the way up to professionals, with a focus on entrepreneurship, fashion education, and professional development so we can serve the gamut of fashion creators. The industry’s not just limited to designers and models.

How would you describe the Hoosier fashion scene to an out-of-towner?

A piñata. Sometimes it takes intention to get to it, but once you do, it’s such a treat.

