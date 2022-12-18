Holiday Fashion Looks That Sleigh

Farm Rio “Full of Hearts” sweater, $190; Veronica Beard “Britney” puff-sleeve striped top, $228; and Rails “Berlin” silk skirt, $168, 8 Fifteen. Allison Joy metallic striped top, $18, and Isabel Marant boots, $218, The Toggery. Red striped crew socks, $17, J. Crew. Gigi Pip “Isla” brown straw fedora, $96, Lily & Sparrow Boutique. 18K yellow-gold Talulah red medallion with 20 white diamonds, $7,500, Metalmark Fine Jewelry.

Model Canaan Smith, Helen Wells Agency. Ludlow slim-fit suit jacket, $398; pants, $248; and short-sleeve tee, $20, J. Crew. Fedeli cashmere sweater, $395, Raleigh Limited Menswear. Beaded bracelet, $20, Heritage Clothier & Home. New Balance sneakers, $38, The Toggery.

Gap buffalo-plaid button-up shirt, $20; J. Crew half-zip sweater, $29; and Farm Rio skirt, $98, The Toggery. Ruffle-collar button-up shirt, $98, J. Crew. Mauritius black leather jacket, $298, and Anca Barbu “Life is Gucci” handpainted purse, $158, 14 Districts.

Paisley & Gray “Honeycutt” vest, $129, Heritage Clothier & Home. Zegna cotton and silk knit crewneck sweater, $1,595, Raleigh Limited Menswear. Classic straight-fit black jeans, $128, J. Crew.

Leopard cashmere sweater shell, $118, J. Crew. Ann Mashburn boyfriend shirt, $175, 8 Fifteen. Mauritius black leather jacket, $298, and Bougie & Bows Pretty & Prissy headband, $20, 14 Districts. Diamond earrings, Metalmark Fine Jewelry.

Anine Bing “Diana” herringbone blazer, $384, and ba&sh “Gala” shirt, $260, 8 Fifteen. Featherweight cashmere cropped cardigan sweater, $138; “Alfie” twill blazer, $198; “Ingrid” twill pants, $148; and “Cape” blue-light glasses, $26, J. Crew. Chanel mules, $388, and Tory Burch clutch, $68, The Toggery. 14K yellow-gold fishtail earrings with one diamond, $4,125, and 18K yellow-gold domed crownwork ring, $2,475, Metalmark Fine Jewelry.

Fedeli turtleneck, $295, Raleigh Limited Menswear. Paisley & Gray “Dover” notch jacket, $195; Paisley & Gray “Downing” pants, $125; Mizzen+Main “Leeward” dress shirt, $138; and Socksmith No Boring Socks hosiery, $14, Heritage Clothier & Home. Steve Madden Chelsea boots, $50, Nordstrom Rack. 18K yellow-gold chain, $3,000, and 18K yellow-gold latch pendant with semi-pave white diamonds, $4,700, Metalmark Fine Jewelry.

Credits

Photography by Tony Valainis

Styled by Laura Walters, Style Riot

Andrea Hockenberry, hair; Hannah Porrata-Doria, makeup (Salon 01);

Models: Isabelle Simons and Canaan Smith from the Helen Wells Agency

