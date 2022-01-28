Philanthropist Michelle Christy’s Dazzling Look



This is a destination jumpsuit. Where are you off to?

A Gwen Stefani concert in Las Vegas. It will put me in the mood for dancing.

It fits like a dream.

It’s custom-made by a local designer, Vivien Jackson.

How would you describe your style?

I like edgy, classy looks with lots of bling and anything flashy.

What else do you get glammed up for?

The Tots & Paws Little Red Dress Party this month for the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Tell me more about your recent role on the Rev committee.

My husband and I had the VIP pagoda built there to help support the IU Health Foundation. My husband is a cancer survivor, so we thought it would bring more recognition to the event and help raise funds. It was my first time attending, and it was off the charts. A super-fun experience. Do you want me to talk about my outfit, too?

Of course!

Being so involved and standing out with the VIP event, Rev executive director Carol Howard introduced me to Jerry Lee Atwood, and that’s how I commissioned him for my [bolero] outfit. I’m thinking about donating it to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Your Instagram handle is @MichelleMissIndianapolis2019. How did you get into pageants and the Miss Indianapolis for Indiana pageant?

It plays into my philanthropy. I had a career in aesthetics for 20 years and wanted to learn more about volunteering. All of a sudden, the director of the Miss Indiana pageant reached out to me, and after learning that philanthropy plays a big role in the pageant, I thought, Why not? Although I didn’t win, it truly started me on this path of philanthropy. Now I own Give First Indy, and it’s been amazing.

Most valuable lesson you’ve learned from competing in pageants?

I’ve only competed in one pageant, but the biggest lesson is to not be hard on yourself afterwards. Everyone competes because they want to be a winner. For me, that wasn’t the only reason. I loved the fashion side of it, of course, but when you don’t win or place where you think you should have, it’s tough.

What’s your biggest source of confidence?

I was very shy as a child and somehow I talked and worked my way through it. Confidence comes from inside you and your experiences through life. At my age, I’m the most confident that I’ve ever been.

Your Instagram feed is full of glamorous outfits. What’s your casual go-to look?

Jeans and a cute top, some kind of heel. You won’t often see me in flat shoes.

In a previous life, you were a makeup artist. Name a cosmetic item you can’t leave home without.



SkinMedica’s HA5 hyaluronic acid moisture-binding product. I literally take it everywhere I go.

Best trend right now?

Sequins. I was awarded Best Shoes at this year’s Wine, Women and Shoes fundraiser because I wore Christian Louboutins made of sequins.