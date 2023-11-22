Shop Talk: Afterglow Market

RACHEL MIRABELLA saw too much plastic when she worked in fast fashion—hangers, tags, individually bagged garments in shipments. When she opened Afterglow Market in Carmel City Center, she vowed to cut waste and work with like-minded labels “going to heroic feats,” says Mirabella, who previously owned Pillow Talk lingerie shop. “They’re using 100-percent recycled materials or easily renewable resources, like hemp and Modal.” You can find fleece jackets, knit skirts, Fair Isle sweaters, and contemporary Spanish blouses made and shipped using organic materials, ethical practices, and minimal packaging. Mirabella also offers a novel buyback program to save outfits from landfill, a fate that befalls some donated clothing. Should you tire of that organic cotton jumpsuit months or even years later, Mirabella will buy it back to resell it. She extends the offer to any sustainable-brand piece in wearable condition, even if not purchased from her. It’s an example of Indiana’s most renewable resource—good intentions.

Address:

727 Hanover Pl., Carmel

Hours:

Mon–Sat 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., Sun 12– 4 p.m.