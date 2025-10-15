Shop Talk: Travis Mathew At Keystone

TRAVIS MATHEW does not sell your grandpa’s—or even your dad’s—golf clothes. Rather, you’ll find fresh, modern women’s and men’s pieces for the fairway and beyond.

“And beyond” being the operative words. “You can go to the gym, play golf, and go to happy hour afterward in clothes that feel right and look more like your personal style,” says district manager Jason Barry. “No loose short-sleeves, long shorts, bright colors, or loud patterns.”

Mall-goers seemed to need little introduction to the brand, which showcases everything from skorts to leggings and polos to joggers in solids or understated prints and three-season fabrics. The shop also sells a curated assortment of outerwear, shoes, and accessories. “I’m hearing that they’ve shopped us in Scottsdale, San Diego, Tampa, and they’re happy they can find us here at home now,” says store manager Kenny York. Referencing the coming entertainment complex at The Fashion Mall, he says, “This is the spot to be. We expect this to be one of our top performing stores.”