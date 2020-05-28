The Bee’s Knees: 1920s Fashion

This year, Indianapolis celebrates its 200th anniversary. Throughout 2020, we’re reminiscing with a series of photo essays featuring fashion inspired by specific decades. These flappers keep things roaring with the 1920s.

Photography by Esther Boston

Styled by Laura Walters, Style Riot

Renzo + Kai sequin top, $48, Rebel Vintage. Free People skirt, $58, The Toggery. Manolo Blahnik “Carolyne” white patent shoe, $695, Saks Fifth Avenue. Sophia costume earrings, $25, and vintage bracelet, $22, Retulled Boutique.

Nandan’s caftan, $165, Rebel Vintage, 1051 E. 54th St., 317-602-2388. Thalia Sodi pearls, $39, and INC “Coletta” mesh zebra pump, $89, Macy’s, Castleton Square Mall, 317-579-4500.

Danielle Bernstein pinstripe blazer, $99; wide-leg pants, $89; and DKNY “Daicey” zebra mule, $125, Macy’s. Ramy Brook silk top, $325, Beauty + Grace. Costume brooch, $55, Retulled Boutique. Turban, $22. Broad Ripple Vintage, 824 E. 64th St., 317-255-4125.

Adrianna Papell dress, $279, and Betsey Johnson bridal shoes, $79, Macy’s. Trelise Cooper sequin coat, $78, The Toggery. Sophia costume earrings, $25, Retulled Boutique.

Issue New York dress, $88, The Toggery. Vintage diamond-studded fringe belt, $64; feather headpiece, $65; and Sophia red jewel earrings, $20, Retulled Boutique. Betsey Johnson bridal shoes, $79, Macy’s.

Calvin Klein Ulm dress, $49, Macy’s. Costume pearls, $12, The Toggery.

Joie dress, $58, The Toggery, 1810 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-5661. Streets Ahead studded belt, $295, and Jayley fox-fur vest, $240, Beauty + Grace, Carmel City Center, 317-564-0687. Costume headpiece, $24, Retulled Boutique, 11623 E. Washington St., 317-358-8802. IN2 Designs gemstone tassel necklaces, $180–$283, Petite G Jewelers, 5609 N. Illinois St., 317-255-5555. Salvatore Ferragamo “Zelda Pois” shoes, $695, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Fashion Mall, 317-816-0171.

The Building

Constructed throughout the 1920s, Circle Tower is Indy’s most spectacular example of Art Deco architecture. Its pewter-inlaid tile, relief carvings, and ziggurat top are just a few of the reasons it’s in the National Register of Historic Places.

Credits

Special thanks to stylist assistant Landess Hutson, photography assistant Callie Zimmerman, hair stylist Carly Rae Phelps, makeup artist Danelle French, and Studio 2000 owners Mel Brandenburg, Kevin Williams, and Linda Williams