On Hannah: Vintage blue and brown sparkle dress, $120, Zodiac Vintage, 1060 Virginia Ave., 317-306-9600. Pink tulle dress, $160, Anthropologie, The Fashion Mall, 317-574-0803. Vintage purple silk blouse, $72, Lux & Ivy, 1051 E. 54th St., Ste. A, 317-602-2388. Eastern Silk vintage jacket, $80, The Riot Room Collection Pop-Up Shop, [email protected] Vintage brown felted skirt, private collection of Zodiac Vintage (call for inquiries). Vince Camuto scarf, $15, Nordstrom Rack, 4036 E. 82nd St., 317-572-2955. Schutz “Maryana” boot, $238, stylist’s own collection.

Warming Trends: Spring Fashion

Awash in florals, ornate details, and lush layers.

Spring’s most striking pieces—showcased in this fashion editorial—combine in romantic looks that will keep all eyes on you.

F is for spring fashion

Photography by Esther Boston
Styled by Laura Walters, Style Riot

bold vintage floral blouse for spring

On Katherine: Navy daisy dress, $300, REGARD, [email protected] Purple and orange floral blouse, $148, Anthropologie. Kate Spade lilac blouse, $78, The Toggery, 1810 Broad Ripple Ave., Ste. 4, 317-257-5661. Freya white-straw “Redwood” hat, $230, 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234. J.Crew glitter belt, $12, and Zara ribbon-stripe boots, $28, both from The Toggery.

spring trend in vintage florals

On Hannah: 1960s pink metallic handmade dress, $76, Lux & Ivy. Embroidered wildflower gown, $450, REGARD. White belt with gold trim, $12, and Zara metallic booties, $18, both from The Toggery.

romantic vintage florals

On Katherine: Rose brocade and tulle gown, $350, REGARD. Banana Republic blue floral blouse, $18, The Toggery. Ulla Johnson “Paolo” belt, $425, 8 Fifteen. Charles Jourdan snake-print booties, $80, The Toggery.

vintage spring ensemble

On Hannah: Purple ruffle and fringe vintage dress, $170, Zodiac Vintage. Alice + Olivia puff-sleeve floral-print dress, $88, The Toggery. Free People green floral mesh top, $88, Lily & Sparrow Boutique, Carmel City Center, 317-578-2445. Embroidered floral headband, $55, 8 Fifteen. Stella McCartney shoes, $78, The Toggery.

On Hannah: Vintage embroidered red jacket, $45, and Costumes by Margie vintage embroidered floral dress, $250, both from Zodiac Vintage. Banana Republic floral button-up, $18, The Toggery.

On Katherine: Love Binetti floral-print silk dress, $578, 14 Districts Weekend, Carmel City Center, 317-805-1857. Queen Casuals red scalloped-collar blouse, $24, Lux & Ivy. Teria Yabar plastic flower necklace, $28, and Free People boots, $78, both from The Toggery.

Credits

Lyndsay Gilman, Stylist Assistant; Maggie Schmitt, Wardrobe intern; Callie Zimmerman, Photography Assistant; Deetra Johnson, Hair Stylist (Devious Diva/Aesthetic Artist Agency); Danelle French, Makeup (Aesthetic Artist Agency);

Models: Hannah from LModelz Model Management, Katherine from Blonde Talent;

Special thanks to the Indianapolis Zoo 

F is for spring fashion
