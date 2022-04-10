Warming Trends: Spring Fashion
Spring’s most striking pieces—showcased in this fashion editorial—combine in romantic looks that will keep all eyes on you.
Photography by Esther Boston
Styled by Laura Walters, Style Riot
On Katherine: Navy daisy dress, $300, REGARD, [email protected] Purple and orange floral blouse, $148, Anthropologie. Kate Spade lilac blouse, $78, The Toggery, 1810 Broad Ripple Ave., Ste. 4, 317-257-5661. Freya white-straw “Redwood” hat, $230, 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 317-253-1234. J.Crew glitter belt, $12, and Zara ribbon-stripe boots, $28, both from The Toggery.
On Hannah: 1960s pink metallic handmade dress, $76, Lux & Ivy. Embroidered wildflower gown, $450, REGARD. White belt with gold trim, $12, and Zara metallic booties, $18, both from The Toggery.
On Katherine: Rose brocade and tulle gown, $350, REGARD. Banana Republic blue floral blouse, $18, The Toggery. Ulla Johnson “Paolo” belt, $425, 8 Fifteen. Charles Jourdan snake-print booties, $80, The Toggery.
On Hannah: Purple ruffle and fringe vintage dress, $170, Zodiac Vintage. Alice + Olivia puff-sleeve floral-print dress, $88, The Toggery. Free People green floral mesh top, $88, Lily & Sparrow Boutique, Carmel City Center, 317-578-2445. Embroidered floral headband, $55, 8 Fifteen. Stella McCartney shoes, $78, The Toggery.
On Hannah: Vintage embroidered red jacket, $45, and Costumes by Margie vintage embroidered floral dress, $250, both from Zodiac Vintage. Banana Republic floral button-up, $18, The Toggery.
On Katherine: Love Binetti floral-print silk dress, $578, 14 Districts Weekend, Carmel City Center, 317-805-1857. Queen Casuals red scalloped-collar blouse, $24, Lux & Ivy. Teria Yabar plastic flower necklace, $28, and Free People boots, $78, both from The Toggery.
Credits
Lyndsay Gilman, Stylist Assistant; Maggie Schmitt, Wardrobe intern; Callie Zimmerman, Photography Assistant; Deetra Johnson, Hair Stylist (Devious Diva/Aesthetic Artist Agency); Danelle French, Makeup (Aesthetic Artist Agency);
Models: Hannah from LModelz Model Management, Katherine from Blonde Talent;
Special thanks to the Indianapolis Zoo