What Are You Wearing — And Why Isn’t It Made In Indy?

Pattern is now one of Indy’s coolest fashion exports; the magazine, full of high-fashion editorials shot both in Indy and other cities and featuring many Indianapolis creatives, is distributed in seven countries. The launch parties usually attract about 300 people. But the nonprofit’s efforts to connect local fashion-lovers to designers, and designers to resources and economic opportunities, have had mixed results. The store that Pattern opened in 2014 on Mass Ave to sell apparel and accessories from local designers and vendors closed after two years.“There wasn’t enough volume to stock an entire store, so we ended up bringing in brands from all over,” Osherov says. Then there was the much-hyped Ruckus maker space at the Circle City Industrial Complex. The Riley Area Development Corporation managed the $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant from the city of Indianapolis to redevelop the southern end of the Circle City Industrial Complex and build out Ruckus, which Osherov described as a “gym for people who make stuff” in a 2015 interview with Indianapolis Monthly. Pattern and PUP were enlisted to shape the vision and aesthetics for the brand and space, but Ruckus ultimately failed to live up to its name.

Another challenge: New designers, who are often working other jobs or going to school while trying to build their businesses, can produce inconsistent quality or quantity, which makes it difficult for small, locally owned shops to carry their clothes beyond T-shirts. Lesley Jane, owner of the popular women’s contemporary boutique in Zionsville by the same name, has worked with two local designers in the past. The ready-to-wear apparel created by one especially talented, independent designer sold very well. But the designer struggled to keep up with the demand. Without affordable local manufacturing options, she had to outsource the production, which affected the quality, Jane says.