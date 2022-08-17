Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities

INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574

BROWSE Fairy lights. Buoyant, boppy music. A rose loveseat situated under an arc of greenery and “Hello Gorgeous” in gold script. The accoutrements of State of Grace set the perfect backdrop for the fluttery, feminine finery. Expect A-list brands, such as Free People, Z Supply, and Spanx, and savvily curated accessories. 242 S. Main St., 317-523-1035, stateofgrace.shop

EXPLORE When you walk into Red Ranch Shoppes, you’re not sure where to look first. This boutique-flea market hybrid has nooks and rooms galore to explore, all filled with well-priced rare and fun finds waiting to be discovered. 214 S. Main St., 317-214-6657

IMAGINE Epic Adventure Candle Co.’s name isn’t hyperbole. The flambeaus are themed on fantasy films and books, packaged in maps of imaginary lands and cork-topped potion bottles. Scents like Elven Wine and Ancient Ruins and crackling wood wicks that sound like flaming torches spark the sense that you snuck into a wizard’s library. 110 S. Main St., Ste. A, epicadventurecandles.com

GIFT While doling out her big, fat bouquets, Jennifer Moss expanded the offerings of Jennifer’s Flower Boutique to include giftables. Pop in and say hi to Moss, who grew up in Fortville, and to see her colorful glassware, totes, windchimes, birdhouses, and plushies. 2 S. Main St., 317-485-5512, jennifersflowerboutique.com

PRIMP The inviting brick storefront near the corner of Main and Staat streets is Cosmos Hair Studio. Whether you have tricky-to-cut curls, a toddler who needs her first trim, or a yen for royal-blue locks, you’ll find a stylist inside who can handle it with aplomb. Same-day openings are posted on Facebook. So if you’re in town and feeling a bit scruffy, it doesn’t hurt to check. 7 S. Main St., 765-686-3030, facebook.com/cosmoshairstudiofortville

CHILL Whether you opt for a scoop of fresh peach, a cookie sandwich of peanut butter brownie, or a banana cream pie shake, grab a seat inside of Libby’s Ice Cream & Gifts, surrounded by the graffiti walls. That way, you can survey all the tchotchkes while you eat your treat. 11 S. Main St., 317-747-4434

GRAZE Sitting next to the water tower and train tracks of Fortville, the middle child in the Taxman family, Taxman Brasserie & Tap Room, puts a local spin on gastropub fare. The seasonally revolving menu is built around the flora and fauna of the region. Miller’s Amish chicken stars in the Fried Chicken + Waffle; the house frites are double-fried in pork lard. Worth the calories, both. 29 S. Main St., 317-482-1272, taxmanbrewing.com

DABBLE Get creative at Studio 309, the exquisite two-story home of Sheri Jones, a Herron School of Art & Design graduate. Can’t draw even a stick figure? No matter. Her wine-and-art classes walk novices through projects that are near impossible to mess up, including wood-slab painting and string art. 309 Noel St., 317-362-4536, sheristudio309.com

NOSH Nestled in the midst of the Main Street action is FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale, known for its clever twists on handhelds—grilled PB&J with bacon and Swiss, anyone?—and the family-recipe potato salad. Enjoy live music on the patio, which is heated come fall. 215 S. Main St., 317-485-4085, foxgardin.com

TOAST It’s hard to miss 305 Wine Garage as you make your way south through downtown, what with the mural covering the side of the building paying tribute to the railroad heritage of Fortville. Once inside, find scores of bottles to take home, as well as a bar for tastings and a casual eatery serving vino-friendly bites, including flourless chocolate truffles and flatbreads. 305 S. Main St., Ste. A, 317-747-4775, 305winegarage.com

COMMISSION New to the area, Urban Forest Designs specializes in custom hardwood furnishings. Think a gorgeous walnut slab dining table with chamfered edges and a hardwax oil finish. They also do laser engraving. 135 E. Broadway St., 317-726-7686, urbanforestdesigns.com