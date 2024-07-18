Girls Night: Just Your Style

TRY A NEW place to kick off the weekend with friends: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. At its free Style Parties with wine and snacks Fridays 7–9 p.m., everyone gets a shampoo and a custom styling lesson. “It’s great for people with straight hair wanting to figure out how to get a curl that lasts or with natural curls who want to learn to enhance their texture,” says stylist Hannah Horner. Demos in braids and blowouts are also common requests.

Horner’s favorite party to date included 30 women from Cocktails & Caregivers, a support group for those with sick or aging relatives. “It was amazing to hear their stories, to chat and laugh. We treated them to the kind of experience they rarely enjoy. They left smiling. So did we.”

Book two weeks in advance for a minimum of five people. Attendees get 20 percent off products and 25 percent off future services. 110 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-571-1120; 11547 Yard St., Fishers, 317-915-0100