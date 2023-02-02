Head for the Hills

So you’ve mastered Paoli Peaks and Perfect North. (The latter has a new skiing and snowboarding trail, FYI.) Maybe it’s time to branch out to one of the many ski resorts scattered across the Midwest. Here are three options.

Mad River Mountain

ZANESFIELD, OHIO

DRIVE TIME: 2 HOURS, 45 MINUTES

Mad River Mountain is a low-key, unpretentious ski hill where you’re likely to find more people rocking Carhartt insulated coveralls than the latest pricey ski apparel. Mad River claims to be the largest ski resort in Ohio with 144 acres of skiable terrain, 11 lifts, and a 300-foot vertical drop. Skiers of all experience levels will find something fun throughout Mad River’s 20 trails, while the terrain park is aimed at all abilities. If you didn’t get enough excitement on the trails during the day, Mad River offers night skiing as well. Adult lift tickets start at a relatively cheap $64 in advance, with kids $10 cheaper. 800-231-7669, skimadriver.com

Swiss Valley

JONES, MI

DRIVE TIME: 3 HOURS, 10 MINUTES

Swiss Valley is the beloved, small, family-owned ski hill where you will probably become friends with the lift operators, as well as your fellow skiers, by the end of the day. Across its 60 skiable acres, you’ll find 11 runs, a 225-foot vertical drop, seven lifts, and a terrain park. Swiss Valley arguably offers the best skiing value in the Midwest, boasting inexpensive rental, lift ticket, and lesson prices. Not only does Swiss Valley rent skis and snowboards, but you can also rent helmets, goggles, and other gear. Adult lift tickets start at $42 Monday through Thursday, $45–$53 Friday through Sunday. 269-244-5635, skiswissvalley.com

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

LAKE GENEVA, WI

DRIVE TIME: 4 HOURS, 15 MINUTES

Grand Geneva caters to skiers at all levels with 20 downhill runs, a six-acre terrain park, and a 211-foot vertical drop. Want to do more than ski? You’ll find a host of activities. Kids will love the nearby indoor waterpark, while adults can spring for a spa session. Grand Geneva also offers miles of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails, sledding, and ice skating. Or rent a private igloo with a gorgeous view, where you can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and hot cocoa. Adult lift tickets start at $60 Monday through Thursday shred sessions, rising $10 more on the weekends. 262-248-8811, grandgeneva.com