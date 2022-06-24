Hot Tips For Summer Beauty From Local Pros

Korie Lance, owner, The Mae in Meridian-Kessler

All that fun in the sun is hard on hair. Tips?

Every other time you’d normally shampoo, just rinse and condition instead. And super important: Before getting in a pool, wet your hair with tap water and slick through a small dollop of leave-in conditioner. Your strands are like sponges. If they’re already full, they can’t absorb as much chlorine.

For some of us, it just isn’t summer without a sun-streaked look. Any products you’d suggest to gently lighten locks?

We love the Oribe sun lightening mist to spray on to protect from chemicals and also naturally lighten the hair in the sun.

Kérastase Nutritive deep conditioning mask. $58, local Sephora stores

Oribe Bright Blonde Sun Lightening Mist. $38, local Nordstrom and Sephora stores

How do we finally beat summer frizz?

Combat frizzy hair by getting regular cuts to remove dead ends, using a good moisturizing conditioner, and styling with Deja Waves Cream to lock in that moisture, provide hold, and keep the movement.

Goldie Provisions Deja Waves Creme. $24, Warfleigh Barber Shop, Broad Ripple

Jessica Inhofe, makeup artist, Painted by Jessica in University Heights

How do we meltproof our makeup?

Lightly layer powders on top of creams or liquids. For example, put a little powder blush on top of a cheek stain, set concealer with finishing powder, or tap eyeshadow atop eyeliner.

Any brands you want to tip us off to?

Lancôme waterproof eyeliner and Benefit cheek and lip stains are long-lasting and great picks for summer.

So the new SPF/makeup combos. Yay or nay?

Any time you combine two types of products, you are inevitably diluting the effectiveness of the key ingredients. Use a separate broad-spectrum SPF 15+ sunscreen. Liquid foundation on top of SPF doesn’t work so well, though, especially on oily skin. So opt for loose powder foundation, which is less likely to crease.

Any summer beauty myths you care to bust?

It’s a common misconception that on humid days, you don’t need moisturizer. No matter your skin type, age, or the weather, your skin needs hydration. Swap out your creamy moisturizer for a lighter gel one if you like, but don’t skip it.

BareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15. $33, local Sephora and Ulta stores

Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in Purple Cabaret. $22, local Sephora and Ulta stores

Benefit Flora Tint Cheek & Lip Stain. $18, local Nordstrom, Sephora, and Ulta stores

Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33. $46, local Sephora stores