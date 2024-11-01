Top Doctors 2024

Photo by Tony Valainis / Indianapolis Monthly

DESPITE THE ongoing debate about health care issues in our country, there is something we can all agree on: the importance of a great doctor when you need one. And that’s exactly what this directory is designed to help you find. It lists 949 of the finest physicians in 73 specialties—all handpicked by their peers. If it’s the best quality care you want, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better providers.

Methodology

The professionals listed—active physicians in Marion, Hamilton, Madison, Boone, Johnson, Hendricks, Hancock, Morgan, and Shelby counties in Indiana—were selected by their peers in a survey, conducted by Professional Research Services Company of Troy, Michigan, asking them which physicians they’d turn to for care. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@hour-media.com. This list does not, of course, include every caring, knowledgeable, and responsible physician in Greater Indianapolis. Some physicians appear under more than one specialty. Not all listed physicians are accepting new patients.