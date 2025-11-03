Women’s Health: Communicating Menopause Concerns With Your Physician

Menopausal women can feel like an afterthought in medicine. How can women make sure their concerns are taken seriously at the doctor’s office?

A big part of it comes down to gender bias in our health care system. Historically, medical research was centered on men. Many past clinical trials excluded women, often due to concerns about hormonal fluctuations or pregnancy. As a result, many medications we use today were studied on male bodies, not female ones.

I recommend that patients document symptoms and prepare for the appointment. Write down why you made the appointment and your main concerns. Then pick two or three main issues to focus on. When you speak with the doctor, be specific and assertive, using clear language to describe symptoms and explain how they are affecting your life. Once your doctor has a picture of your concerns, ask if they can explain their plan and what improvement will look like. If you feel you’re still not being heard, it’s okay to ask to see someone else, especially a specialist in midlife or menopause care. The most important thing is to be part of the decision-making process. Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s OK to find another provider.