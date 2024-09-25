Healthy Hair: A Head Start

MOST of us spend time and money on our hair while ignoring its source. Hairstylist Kristina Miller flips the focus with the Milbon scalp treatment. “The vast majority come in because of flaking or itching, but a few book purely for the relaxation aspect,” says Miller. The big reason for the uptick in scalp discomfort, she says, is the trend away from shampooing every day toward a few times a week.

Those with oily or thick hair often need more frequent cleansing. “Stretching out washes is great for hair, but the flip side is we’re not sufficiently cleaning our scalps unless we double shampoo, which most don’t.” The treatment, set to spa music as you snuggle under a weighted blanket, is color-safe and employs skincare-grade ingredients. Expect a wash in your choice of rose, vanilla, or citrus; steam to open pores; scalp massage to stimulate blood flow; and more. The 80-minute, $100 service includes a blow style.

Wild Bloom Hair Salon, 9755 Westpoint Dr., Fishers, kristinapaintshair.biz