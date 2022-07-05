A Golden Opportunity To Live In Lockerbie

CHOCK-FULL of history and overflowing with charm, Lockerbie Square is the oldest surviving neighborhood in Indianapolis. One of its most famous residents, James Whitcomb Riley, loved the area so much that he named his dog Lockerbie and penned a poem to express his adoration. It opens with the lines, “Such a dear little street it is, nestled away/From the noise of the city and heat of the day,” and devotes the next several stanzas to the magic of the neighborhood. With Lockerbie’s shady, cobblestone streets and beautifully preserved homes, it’s easy to understand Riley’s sentiment.

Just a stone’s throw from the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home sits this immaculate Italianate townhouse. Built in 1890, the home is a meticulous blend of old and new—retaining many of its original characteristics and interweaving them with tasteful updates geared toward modern comfort. Exposed brick, soaring ceilings, transom windows, and built-ins throughout will make the heart of any lover of old houses flutter.

Looking at the property from the street, its sprawling size isn’t immediately apparent, but it offers nearly 4,000 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Every room has been maximized. The fully finished basement offers a stellar recreation space, while the third floor awaits as a peaceful oasis for overnight guests.

The appeal of Lockerbie is twofold. It’s a quick walk to everything downtown has to offer (say, summer evenings at the Rathskeller Biergarten), yet somehow none of the noise and bustle makes it back to the neighborhood. We think that James Whitcomb Riley would be thrilled to know that, 142 years on, the “gold of the sunshine on Lockerbie Street” is still casting a warm glow over its residents.