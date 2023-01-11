A Tiki Bar In Ladywood Estates
❶ Painted in 1945, this mural once adorned the men’s bar inside Indy’s erstwhile Claypool Hotel.
❷ The live-edge bar top lends warmth to the room, offsetting concrete floors.
❸ An elephant sculpture bought at the Palm Springs shop of midcentury-
modern–inspired artist, Shag.
❹ The spill mat hails from Trader Vic’s in Oakland, California.
❺ Vintage Hawaiian shirts and fedoras are standard dress for “tikiphiles.”
❻ A Tiki Diablo mug, which came from The Inferno Room in Fountain Square.
❼ The couple collects carved wooden Polynesian tikis, the first man created by the gods, according to Māori mythology.
❽ A vintage rain lamp enclosed in a bamboo birdcage holds a faux feathered friend.
❾ The base of the bar is covered in bamboo fencing.
❿ The pair takes a swizzle stick as a memento from each tiki bar they visit.