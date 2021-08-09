An Eagle Creek Spread With Style

Most people move to the water’s edge of Eagle Creek for tranquility, but the next owners of this expansive ranch might like to get loud every now and then. It would be a shame to let the performance stage in a bonus building apart from the main house become another storage area, and who would paint over that amazing graffiti mural?

Equipped with concert venue–style lighting and excellent acoustics, the hangout is ready to rock as a frontman cave. The current owner, a tech leader, built the stage for impromptu jam sessions with friends, while the previous one used the suite as a photography studio, so there are numerous possibilities for other hobbies here. Whatever your creative outlet is, the building’s wet bar, workshop, and a bathroom will keep you in the space for hours.

This luxury property checks all the traditional Eagle Creek boxes, too—a waterfront location, nearly three acres of mature trees and lush vegetation, wildlife, space to spread out, and all the peace and quiet you could desire. Its current owners work in downtown’s hustle and bustle but relish the peacefulness that washes over them the moment they arrive home. In addition to the gorgeous locale, the property packs plenty of interest into the 4,810-square-foot main house with five bedrooms, a two-bedroom guest house, and expert landscaping by the local designers who worked on areas of the Canal and the ruins at Holliday Park.

Axis Architecture took the design reins for a 2008 remodel, and the result is an interior that’s bright and energizing. Though it’s a sprawling floor plan, it never feels like too much—the natural scenery outside nearly every window keeps you grounded and connected to the home, and perhaps inspired to new heights of creative genius.