Carmel’s 1.7-Million-Dollar, 5,300 Square Foot… Barn

Nestled at the end of a long driveway, mature trees and blue skies flank this unique Carmel estate—a barn built in the 1880s that was converted into a spacious home about 50 years ago. The origins are still evident. The hearth room’s soaring vaulted ceiling retains its exposed, hand-hewn beams, and the entire post-and-beam construction was done with wooden pegs.

Yet nothing about the space seems stuffy or aged. The owner loves how livable the home feels, and it’s clear that plenty of effort went into making it a cozy space to raise a family. She recalls standing in line at the grocery and seeing a photo of a fireplace at a home in Williamsburg—she knew right away that a larger version would be perfect for their hearth room, and designed it herself. Many happy holidays were spent around that grand fireplace, where the hearth room’s ceiling accommodated a two-story Christmas tree.

Clocking in at over 5,300 square feet of living space, the home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus three acres. The kitchen is especially snug with its fireplace, brick floor, and beams. According to the owner’s daughter, it was a sitting area for those who fox-hunted a century ago, and it became a favorite spot of hers to relax and watch the horses.

With so much of Carmel being newly developed, it’s refreshing to find a property rich with history and unfazed by the passage of time. In a space this beautiful, you won’t mind being asked, “Were you raised in a barn?”

Want to Buy It?

Address: 1151 W. 116th St., Carmel

Price: $1,700,000

Agent: Julie Morton, Morton Homes Realty, 317-714-8716

Gallery: