An Exceptional Williams Creek–Adjacent Estate

TUCKED AWAY in the quiet neighborhood of Pennsylvania Heights (just adjacent to Williams Creek), the homes are charming and surrounded by mature trees. With its parklike setting, there’s a peacefulness to the area that makes you forget how conveniently close you are to restaurants, shopping, and recreation.

Nestled in a lush wooded lot, this Tudor Revival has been upgraded with an array of modern amenities, yet still retains its original character. Built in 1942, it boasts more than 6,500 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. It’s awash in natural light, thanks to tasteful skylights and large windows. French doors throughout the first floor connect airy rooms and impart total flexibility, allowing spaces to be opened up for entertaining or kept snug for cozy nights in.

The spacious kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, abundant cabinet space, and direct access to the sumptuous dining room and the more relaxed—yet still elegant—breakfast room. A sophisticated office beckons with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling and calming garden views. A finished basement can serve as a teen recreation space, a spot for movie nights, or a storage area. At every turn are opportunities for relaxation, fun, and productivity.

With a dedicated private drive, the carriage house is just as beguiling. That inviting bonus space brings a modern kitchen, a full bath, and an open layout. It even has its own two-car garage.

This grand residence is situated just off 82nd Street, near top restaurants and shops. Both The Fashion Mall and downtown are a quick drive away. If you’ve been searching for a neighborhood that provides respite from the hustle and bustle but is still convenient, Pennsylvania Heights has it in spades. And this exquisite home is the ace.

PRICE

$1,800,000



ADDRESS

8195 N Pennsylvania St.



LISTING AGENT

Matt McLaughlin, F.C. Tucker, 317-590-0529