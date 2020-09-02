How Unplug Soy Candles Is Making Their Moment Last

When Jennifer Sturgill began making candles at home in 2015, she and her husband, Joe, never imagined that they would catch fire in the industry. By 2019, they were supplying 400 stores across 45 states from their Fortville storefront. They’ve already outgrown the space and recently moved into an airy studio in Fishers decorated like one big Instagram backdrop. Unplug uses pure soy wax, which has a lower melting point than traditional paraffin, translating to an 80-hour burn time for a standard 12-ounce candle. Environmentally friendly lead-free cotton wicks and natural fragrance oils create a clean burn without sacrificing ambience. The storefront is stocked with finished products as well as little non-candle luxuries. In workshops or online, you can make your own by choosing from more than 20 scents (the most popular: hazelnut with whole beans in the wax) and picking a vessel, like a gold tin, textured stone cup, or milky-white glass scripted with quips. Toast your handiwork at the store’s champagne bar.

12550 Promise Creek Ln., Fishers