Indy’s Home Of The Future Was Brought Out Of The Past

Beauty and brains, form and function, style and substance—however you want to look at it, the best of both worlds comes together in this sprawling, split-level, tech-smart home. Built in 1984, the interior has been overhauled by a complete renovation to create bright spaces that are enhanced by high-end finishes.

The digital features are subtle and tasteful, but still pack a punch. The entire house is controlled by a Savant system, a premium program that can wake you up by opening the bedroom shades and playing an energizing playlist at a set time—and then adjust the pool to an ideal temperature so you can unwind as soon as you arrive home after a long day. Everything from HVAC to lights to video cameras to finger readers on door locks can be controlled and configured with the app. It not only sounds incredibly luxurious, it’s energy-efficient to automatically turn off lights in empty rooms.

On the analog end, sunshine pours through skylights and large windows in nearly every space, highlighting the pattern play of wallpaper juxtaposed with textures of wood and stone. The 7,600-square-foot space is keenly designed for a good party. The lower level offers a stylish bar setup and plenty of room for game tables or recreation. Outside, there are multiple decks of varying sizes for small and large gatherings, and a lounge by the swanky pool. A nearby outdoor kitchen guarantees drinks stay icy cold.

Each of the five bedrooms feels like its own retreat with gorgeous nature views on a 1.2-acre lot (a rare find in Carmel), while the five-and-a-half bathrooms boast impressive tilework and sleek finishes. You won’t have to choose between automation or aesthetics. This house lets you remote-control your cake and eat it, too.