Live Inside The Conrad

With astounding views of the cityscape and the pampering amenities of a luxury hotel, it’s no surprise that condos in The Conrad are hot, with buyers not batting an eye at million-dollar price tags. In fact, a 5,514-square-foot Conrad unit holds the Marion County record for the largest residential real-estate sale—it fetched $4.8 million in 2016.

One of only two units currently on the market, this 1,200-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom pad might look standard on paper, but it’s the views that place it in a league of its own. Three huge picture windows face east and showcase the horizon. These windows also look out onto Monument Circle, providing such an excellent view of the Circle of Lights that the current owners joke they “only need to add some poinsettias” to complete their holiday decorating. The Fourth of July is another sight to behold, with fireworks from Regions Tower booming as an up-close treat, while those from smaller communities light up the sky in the distance.

Price

$1,000,000 Address

1 N. Illinois St., #2004 Agent

Joe Everhart, Everhart Studio, 317-916-1052 Want to buy it?

With a living experience comparable to the likes of New York City or San Francisco, The Conrad provides plush amenities virtually impossible to find elsewhere in the city—a private elevator ride can go from doorstep to The Capital Grille, Evan Todd Salon & Spa, or the Long-Sharp Gallery. Top-notch security ensures privacy for high-profile residents. Room service is a phone call away, though the sleek kitchen and its premium appliances make a compelling argument for bringing in your own chef. Residents have access to the indoor pool. Two parking spots tantalize as a rare perk for condo-dwellers downtown.

For the current owners, the price tag was a fair tradeoff for the “unique lifestyle experience” they’ve enjoyed over the last 11 years. At The Conrad, you’re allowed to check out, but you probably won’t want to leave.

Gallery (Photos courtesy The Home Aesthetic):