Realty Check: Instant Classic In Meridian-Kessler

Meridian-Kessler hardly needs an introduction. The affluent neighborhood is beloved for its beautiful older homes and stately mansions. Most were built in the early-to-mid-1900s and have been maintained meticulously ever since. New construction in the area is rare. When it does occur, the result must be exceptionally executed, blending elegance and classic design to ensure neighborhood fluidity.

Built in 2015, this Colonial Revival sits on half an acre and—to the relief of established residents—did not require the demolition of an older home to free up the lot space. Its curved driveway passes mature trees in a park-like setting. The red brick steps, robust columns, and rich navy exterior give the home a nostalgic, all-American feel.

Inside, the sprawling open concept is both impressive and welcoming. By balancing high-end architectural details, like extensive trim work and molding, and combining the kitchen and living room, the layout emphasizes togetherness. To Realtor Kyle Williams, the layout and chef’s kitchen are two of the home’s best features. With a substantial island, ample counter space, and walk-in pantry, it’s easy to see why.

There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, but the master suite steals the show. Its wallcoverings are hand-painted by local artist Walter Knabe, and the bathroom features marble tile in the walk-in shower.

At more than 7,000 square feet, there’s room for wish-list features like an in-law suite (with its own kitchen and separate entrance) and a basement that boasts a theater, climate-controlled wine cellar, and exercise room. The attached three-car garage is heated, with space for storage—because chances are you won’t be moving again anytime soon.

Want to buy it?

Address: 4038 N. Pennsylvania St.

Price: $1,599,000

Agent: Kyle Williams, Century 21 Scheetz, 317-445-0701

Gallery (Images courtesy Kyle Williams, Indy360):