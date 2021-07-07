Privacy Reigns Supreme At This Noblesville Estate

Most homes are equipped with the essentials that we need to be comfortable, like a handful of bedrooms and bathrooms, a decent kitchen, a comfy living room, and some nice yard space. But every once in a while, a home so remarkable comes along that it leaves you wanting for nothing because it has absolutely everything. Don’t be deceived by the State Road 37 address, though. Privacy reigns supreme at this sequestered oasis that spans nearly 11 acres in Noblesville.

Chockful of amenities that most people wouldn’t even think about—like your very own covered bridge—the ranch should be broken into bite-size pieces in order to digest everything it has to offer. A stroll along the bucolic grounds leads to a stocked pond, gorgeous barns, and a separate guest house. Just off the dreamy lagoon-style pool, there’s a large pavilion with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and plenty of space to spread out. The pavilion’s rustic beams and stone accents appear throughout the home’s interior as well, with the natural textures giving a cohesiveness to the space.

If you opt to stay inside the 12,544-square-foot Craftsman, there’s a game room, wine cellar, home theater, wet bar, and cozy bunk room. There’s no shortage of space with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The aesthetic throughout is a perfect blend of elegance and rustic warmth. It’s the kind of home that makes you want to stay a while—if only to explore every corner to find all the extravagances.

Cue the kitchen pantry. Unlike the usual glorified closet, this one is bright and beautiful, with a professional-grade fridge and freezer and a combination of open shelving and custom cabinetry. It’s rare to see such attention to detail spent on utilitarian spaces, but none were overlooked in this house.

ADDRESS

20880 State Road 37 N, Noblesville

PRICE

$3,799,000

contact

Bif Ward, F.C. Tucker, 317-590-7871