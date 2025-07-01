The Astounding Charles Over Mansion In Muncie

RARELY DOES A home of this pedigree (and value) appear on the market. For those willing to commute, it’s an easy, one-hour drive from Indianapolis to Muncie. Built in 1902 for Charles Over—a distinguished industrialist who founded Belmont Glass Works—this Georgian Revival mansion exudes opulence from every angle. It is a stately paradise brimming with features that showcase unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite materials.

“This home is central to Muncie’s cultural history,” says listing agent Natalie O’Connell. “Charles Over was a titan in the glass industry, but this wasn’t just a wealthy businessman’s palatial estate—it was a statement made by two Indiana-based architects and their artistic ambition during Muncie’s industrial golden age.”

It’s located within the Emily Kimbrough Historic District, a neighborhood named in honor of the well-known author and journalist. Kimbrough grew up just a few doors down from the Over Mansion and spoke fondly of the neighborhood in her memoirs. “There’s a legacy of storytelling and creative life here that’s still very much alive,” O’Connell says.

The home holds a commanding presence on the street, with an exterior that’s nothing short of jaw-dropping. It’s a master class in beautiful symmetry, with robust Corinthian columns and matching porches on the first and second floors. A large, exquisitely detailed pediment sends the facade soaring into the ether of grandeur. Centered amid the carvings, a leaded glass spiderweb window “serves as a stunning architectural focal point,” says O’Connell. The view from this unique window can be enjoyed on the third floor in what was once the ballroom.

Once inside, the foyer is warm and welcoming, but the elegance remains. Soft, yellow-hued wallpaper balances the incredible array of unpainted woodwork. A crystal chandelier sparkles against the coffered ceiling and illuminates the grand staircase that ascends to one of the home’s most stunning areas.

The sizable landing is punctuated by two magnificent stained glass windows. Their arched design is illuminated by shades of blue, green, and yellow. Each includes a built-in, cushioned window seat. Between the windows stands an ornate fireplace complete with columns, sconces, and dark green tile surround. With the fire roaring and a good book, you’d be hard pressed to find a cozier spot to spend the afternoon.

Back downstairs, the rooms flow easily from one to the next, but five sets of working pocket doors offer the flexibility to close off areas as needed. Gleaming, original oak floors pair perfectly with the finer texture of quarter-sawn oak in the trim. The dining room is especially captivating, with another coffered ceiling, wood paneling, and a beautiful mural painted by Chicago artist Nicole Arciola. Her landscape infuses the space with gentle blues and serene greens, creating an ethereal ambiance.

While so many original features have been painstakingly preserved, updates were still needed, but the current owner went to great lengths to maintain a sense of cohesiveness. “One of the most impressive aspects of this home is how carefully it’s been modernized without losing historical integrity,” O’Connell says, “The lighting alone, $45,000 worth, was curated to be period-appropriate, some of it salvaged from other historic mansions.”

With more than 8,700 square feet of living space (and another 3,000 unfinished in the cellar), renovations were no small task. The kitchen was remodeled in 2022 and includes commercial-grade appliances, and all four HVAC systems were replaced the same year. A full bathroom was also added, bringing the total count to four, plus six bedrooms.

O’Connell believes the third-floor ballroom is the most unique feature of the mansion. “Restored and designed by the current owner, this space feels like stepping into a hidden speakeasy tucked away in a back alley. Featuring real Chicago brick flooring, a grand stage, and vintage lighting sourced from a historic Louisville theater, it perfectly blends charm and intrigue,” she says. Interestingly, the home is commercially zoned, which—coupled with the unique ballroom—opens the door to numerous possibilities.

Throughout its 123-year history, the mansion has changed hands many times and included vibrant owners who were theatrical artists, craftspeople, and professional actors. Living in such a beautiful setting does wonders for creative inspiration. “It’s like the house keeps attracting artists, dreamers, and storytellers,” O’Connell says.

Now it’s just waiting for a new name on the marquee.