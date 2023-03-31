Realty Check: An Architectural and Historical Gem Hits the Market

THE YEAR was 1964. “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by the Beatles was the number one song, My Fair Lady won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and Bonanza was tops on television. That same year, the late architect John Pecsok designed a home for himself and his wife Marilyn, on nearly two acres just off East 75th Street. Pecsok received national recognition for his designs of St. Luke Catholic Church, the Our Lady of Grace Chapel renovation, and Carmel Christian Church.

The home’s exterior previously bore a brutalist design—a style that emerged from World War II and whose tenets include rough surfaces (often contrasting textures and industrial materials), a blocky appearance due to rigid geometric angles, and minimal lines to celebrate function above all else. The pioneers of brutalist architecture laid the foundation for midcentury-modern design to follow years later.

When the home changed hands in 2021, the new owner hired Chris Short of Haus Architecture to reimagine and revitalize it. The interior was gutted to the studs, the layout reconfigured, and absolutely everything is brand new, from the roof to the mechanicals to the circular driveway. The exterior retained its 1960s identity with flat roof lines, simplistic shape, and delightful purple color play against the brick.

Changes are clever, yet practical, like converting three bays from a nine-car garage to turn them into a main level, primary bedroom. Three out of the four total bedrooms now include ensuites (find five bathrooms in all), and laundry facilities are installed both upstairs and down.

The remodel stayed true to its modernist roots, and nods to its history through features like the concrete-ribbed fireplace wall and floor-length metal-clad windows. With a neutral color palette that favors natural wood tones and textures, the entire space feels bright, energizing, and timeless.

Listed at $1,450,000, it’s a glorious celebration of modern design that never feels stuffy. Instead, there’s a warmth that permeates the spaces, with a floorplan that’s meant for familial celebrations and entertaining. The formal dining room can seat 12 and offers a lovely view through the two-story tall windows that soar into the loft above.

While the home’s layout celebrates togetherness, it’s not without peaceful, quiet nooks tucked throughout its 4,300 square feet. The best spot? Just off the great room lies a glass-cubed sunroom in which to immerse yourself in the wooded landscape. From sunrise yoga sessions to counting lightning bugs on summer evenings, it’s a four-season sanctuary.