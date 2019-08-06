Realty Check: Carmel Penthouse

Penthouse living and its perks—astonishing views, lofty terraces, and top-notch privacy—are associated with urban settings, but broaden your horizons (straight up Meridian Street, to be exact) and prepare to be surprised by the highest residential location in Carmel, currently for sale.

A key-protected elevator takes you to a bright, spacious residence on Carmel City Center’s seventh floor. On a clear day, you can see the Indianapolis skyline and the Pyramids. Closer up, enjoy unobstructed views of the Palladium. In the summer, you have a front-row seat for the outstanding Fourth of July fireworks. Every day, though, feels luxurious when you step out onto the two terraces. One, through glass doors off the kitchen, offers space to spread out and host, with room for a grill and plenty of seating. The other, just off the master bedroom, is smaller and more intimate, a good spot for a cup of coffee and the morning paper.

“The interior is absolutely outstanding. It blends family and formal very well,” says listing agent Jimmy Dulin. There’s an open floor plan, and a separate, formal dining room boasts a two-story ceiling with skylights. More than 3,300 square feet of living space provide two bedrooms and two and a half baths. The master bedroom feels equal parts cozy and posh, with a wainscoted alcove that nestles the bed and provides built-ins for photos or mementos. The master bathroom is all luxury, with its immense soaking tub and floor-to-ceiling Carrera marble.

With an amenity package including underground gated parking, the use of conference rooms and a business center, a movie theater, a golf simulator, a gym, and an indoor storage facility, you’ll want for little. Whether you decide to walk to Divvy and catch a show at the Palladium, or prefer to lounge in front of your luxe fireplace, lively downtown Carmel is your oyster.

Gallery:

Want to buy it?

Address

720 S. Rangeline Rd., #702, Carmel

Price

$1,150,000

Agent

Jimmy Dulin, RE/MAX Ability Plus, 317-281-6679