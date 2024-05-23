Realty Check: Divine Time Capsule

IF YOU WERE among the millions captivated by the immaculate, midcentury modern masterpiece created by Avriel Shull in Kokomo, we’ve got good news. Even though it was the most-viewed listing in the entire country for the single day it was on the market and agent Paul Wyman received inquiries from all over, the new owners are fellow Hoosiers. And even better? They aren’t gutting it (as thousands of commenters feared)—or changing much at all, for that matter.

Chantel and Chad are preservationists and old-house lovers at heart—they’ve spent the last 25 years in a 100-year-old farmhouse. After becoming empty nesters, they knew it was time to move but couldn’t find anything that felt special enough to pull them away from a home they still dearly loved. That is, until one morning in February when Chantel saw a new listing and sent it to Chad right away. “I know we’re not ready, but this is everything we want,” she told him. They looked at it the next morning and put in an offer immediately.

From the Greek tile entryway and the whimsical lemon lights in the kitchen to the incredible woodwork and the indoor pool surrounded by pink quartz walls, the 6,200-square-foot home is jaw-dropping. The craftsmanship is in a league of its own. “The home is so solidly built,” Chad says. “Even the inspector was impressed that nothing major was wrong.”

The couple plans only minor changes: new carpet, converting the pool to a salt system, and replacing damaged wallpaper. Happily, the pair found the original proofs for the custom wallpaper designs, plus boxes with replacement glass for all the chandeliers.

After their offer was accepted, the couple reached out to Shull’s daughter, Bambi. She was overjoyed to hear how much they love the home and that they will maintain its original designs. As the pair learned more about Shull’s work, “there was a moment of feeling not worthy,” Chantel shares. “But we are truly honored to be the new caretakers of this home.”