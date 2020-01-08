Realty Check: Fletcher Place Victorian

After years of being dark purple and blue (both inside and out), a breath of fresh air blew into this 1882 Fletcher Place Victorian. Wallpaper was removed, rooms brightened with paint, and the exterior received a welcoming new shade of patina green. The purple reign had ended.

Named after early Indianapolis pioneer Calvin Fletcher, Fletcher Place is one of Indy’s most popular neighborhoods, due to its incredible blend of top restaurants (like Milktooth and Bluebeard), unparalleled walkability, beautifully preserved homes, and a great neighborhood association. Though they’re selling this house, the current owners aren’t going far. “We’re staying in the area that we came to love very quickly. It’s the neighbors who make the difference! Within six weeks, we met so many people who became friends,” they said.

Thanks to a home history workshop hosted by the Fletcher Place Neighborhood Association, they learned that the original owners lived there more than forty years and had six children. They were a music teacher—who likely taught right across the street at the Horace Mann School—and a fresco artist who painted the ceiling of St. Patrick Church (and others in the area).

Though they loved the overall flow of their home, the kitchen layout wasn’t quite working. They reconfigured the design, removed the “clunky” cabinets, and added open shelving instead of doing traditional uppers. Built from the reclaimed wood of a Hoosier barn, the shelves bring convenience and openness to the space. The wood grain pops against the white hexagon backsplash, providing the right amount of earthy contrast in the bright kitchen.

The home’s three bedrooms and two bathrooms all received tasteful, classic updates, but plenty of the 1880s charm remains. Picture-rail molding, transom windows above the doors, and spacious built-ins repeatedly delight as you move through the 3,000 square feet. Summer nights can be spent under the twinkly lights in the backyard after you walk home from dinner at Rook. Kick off Sunday mornings with donuts from General American Donut Company, and sip your cup of joe from Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company. Hotel Tango and Chilly Water Brewing Company offer libations within easy walking distance.

Although the area is a foodie’s paradise, there’s plenty more to do and see once you’ve got a full stomach. “The Fletcher Place Neighborhood plays host to a lot of great social events throughout the year, including game nights, dinner clubs and an annual picnic in September and holiday party in December,” said the owners. “And the bocce league in Lacy Park is not to be missed.” With endless recreational options, great neighbors, and delicious food, homes in the area don’t stay on the market long. Hip and historical don’t often go together, but in Fletcher Place, they certainly do.

Want to buy it?

Address: 922 S. Noble St.

Price: $499,900

Agent: Kyle Peckinpaugh, F.C. Tucker, 317-259-6000

Gallery: (Images courtesy Allie Wier of The Addison Group)