Realty Check: Former Dairy Farm

Set in a cozy, country landscape straight out of White Christmas, this converted horse barn offers over three acres of gated privacy on a tranquil, wooded lot. Its history dates to the 1880s, when it was built on the Conarroe Dairy Farm and later transformed into a home in 1937.

The property has changed hands only four times since it was built, and the current owners admit they love it most during the holidays. Once you pass through the front door into the great room, it’s easy to see why. Its hand-hewn beams, vaulted ceilings, and massive fireplace drum up all those feelings of chestnuts roasting and Jack Frost nipping in the wintry air. The rich wood and stone blend perfectly to ensure the open layout feels warm and inviting.

This easy flow from the living room into the kitchen makes it ideal for entertaining. Guests can nestle in a snug booth that’s tucked into an alcove— complete with an arboreous view, plus a coffee bar within arm’s reach—or grab a high-top seat to chat with friends in the kitchen. White cabinets and stainless-steel appliances brighten the room, while a brick backsplash and farmhouse pendant lights add to the home’s rustic nature.

Coming in just over 2,500 square feet, the four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms feature subtle, bucolic touches. Whether it’s a shiplap accent wall, exposed brick, classic subway tile, or tin ceiling, these elements perfectly suit the home’s agricultural history.

Regardless of the season, unique amenities make the property feel like a year-round vacation destination. Warm days can be spent lounging by the pool, with easy access to the outdoor bar. If you’d rather work up a sweat, the paved courts offer your pick of tennis, basketball, or pickleball. For the current owners, spending time on the sprawling wooded acreage is better than any park. They enjoy raising chickens and love the farm-fresh eggs. There’s plenty of space for larger animals in the four-stall barn and fenced pasture.

Although Bing Crosby won’t be around for any crooning, the house is just waiting to be decked out in festive greenery and twinkly lights. Your winter plans? Hibernating next to the cozy, crackling fireplace until spring—then you can emerge for some fresh air and outdoor adventures.

Want to buy it?

Address: 8151 Conarroe Road

Price: $575,000

Agent: Sandi Tavel, F.C. Tucker, 317-259-6000

Gallery (All photos courtesy Allie Wier | The Addison Group)