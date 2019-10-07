Realty Check: Fountain Square Italianate

An Italianate in Fountain Square is a rarity, so to find one that’s been meticulously renovated—without losing any of its original character—is like striking real estate gold. Built in 1890 and overhauled by Indreno Development Group, the gleaming white exterior hides any hint of its true age, while the contrast from the black windows adds a touch of modernity. Though small, the front porch still boasts extensive masonry work and serves as a sneak peek for the level of detail inside.

The sellers went through each room with a fine-tooth comb to ensure that no corners were cut or minor items overlooked. “It was a top-to-bottom renovation and took nearly a year because they were meticulous in detail and selections,” Realtor Matt Kressley says. Wire-brushed hardwood flooring in the kitchen suits the aesthetic of the home while providing better durability than traditional hardwood. Although sleek in its styling and appliances, the kitchen is grounded by a brick accent wall and, thanks to its open concept, a clear view of impeccable carving on the staircase. A dark soapstone fireplace offers just the right amount of coziness in the living room flooded with natural light. Nine-foot ceilings optimize the large windows and predominantly white color palette. Exposed brick appears throughout the house, though is most eye-catching in the master bathroom, where it serves as the back wall of the custom shower.

At 2,300 square feet, the home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath, a new garage, and a fully fenced backyard. It’s walkable to Virginia Avenue’s restaurant row and the brand-new Red Line transit system in Fountain Square. Like the house itself, all of the amenities nearby have a whole new lease on life.

Want to buy it?

Address

1229 Hoyt Ave.

Price

$499,900

Agent

Matt Kressley, F.C. Tucker, 317-259-6000

Gallery: