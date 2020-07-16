Realty Check: Garfield Park

As COVID-19 continues to rage through the summer, outdoor recreation maintains its popularity as a safer alternative to confined, crowded venues. So it’s not surprising that Indy’s oldest park, Garfield Park, is seeing tons of additional foot traffic from fresh-air aficionados. Pre-COVID, it was already well-established as a popular spot. Homes that face the park are hot real estate, often selling through private sales without ever even hitting the market.

Built in 1900 and completely renovated, this cheerful, 3,300-square-foot home faces the lush greenery of the park and is mere steps away from all it has to offer. For the homeowner and his brother, Garfield Park has long been a source of happy memories—they’ve played, sledded, and enjoyed the park since the 1950s, as their father did before them. Their love for the neighborhood can be seen through their commitment to its revitalization over the years, as this is the fourth home they’ve brought back to life. You won’t find any cut corners or signs of a quick flip here. The renovation took two years—timeliness that was intentional due to an emphasis on the quality of materials and careful attention to detail.

With help from a neutral color palette and classic oak floors, the rooms are awash in natural light. Four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms round out the space, though the third-floor master definitely steals the show. Its balcony overlooks the park, offering one of the most tranquil views in the city. A three-car garage and large, fenced backyard serve as additional (and oftentimes rare) perks for a downtown address.

Whether you want to spend the day admiring the sunken gardens, working on your tennis game, getting lost in the tropical wonderland of the conservatory, or supporting the Garfield Shakespeare Company (post-COVID), there are diverse options to fit every mood. Local favorite Garfield Brewery will quench your thirst after a day of outdoor exploration. With so many possibilities right outside your front door, you may never want to leave the neighborhood.

Want to buy it?

Address: 945 E Southern Ave.

Price: $450,000

Agent: Joe Everhart, Everhart Studio, (317) 916-1052

