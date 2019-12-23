Realty Check: Herron-Morton

In a classic case of more than meets the eye, the simple and streamlined exterior of this 2016 house might trick you into believing the interior will follow suit. Instead, you’re treated to more than 4,000 square feet of living space that has been meticulously designed to marry indoor and outdoor life. The result is a home that feels breezy, bright, and energized.

The true showstopper is the front staircase. Yellow onyx risers are backlit to create pizzazz out of a typically ignored design element, and the red oak treads are stained to match the kitchen cabinets. The design is one example of a penchant for natural materials can be seen throughout the house, from sink vanities carved of fossilized wood to a 14-foot Cygnus granite island (Cygnus is quarried in Brazil).

At the top of the stairs, a skywalk leads from one sun-drenched side of the home to the other, with views of the expansive kitchen below and 30-foot cathedral ceilings above. Three of the four bedrooms are located on the upper level, and each has its own patio door that connects to outdoor balconies. “From dawn to dusk, the layout of the house lets you appreciate it all,” says Realtor Gary Swift. “The balconies allow for an enjoyable breakfast outdoors and waking to the light of a new day, then they give you the perfect spot for a peaceful way to watch sunset.”

With four full bathrooms, a finished basement, and three-car detached garage, the home feels extensive without being grandiose. If entertaining a group, the living room space can overflow out onto the screened-in back porch, while a cozy firepit awaits on a stonescaped area of the backyard, should the evening turn chilly and call for s’mores. Can’t decide if you want to go out or stay in? This house lets you do both.

Want to buy it?

Address

1948 Central Ave.

Price

$1,400,000

Agent

Gary Swift, Century 21 Scheetz, 317-691-0623